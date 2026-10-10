IPL 2027: What problems can Hardik Pandya solve at three-time champions KKR if traded from Mumbai Indians? Explained

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) retention deadline is coming near, the transfer window is heating up with Hardik Pandya at the centre of attraction. The Indian all-rounder, who led Mumbai Indians in the previous three seasons, have been in talks about a possible departure from the five-time IPL champions. However, nothing has come out concrete.

With the IPL 2027 retention deadline is expected to be somewhere midway in November, the 32-year-old Hardik has been on the radar of few franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals, as per speculations. However, Mumbai Indians - Hardik's current franchise - have kept mum on the whole issue.

Having made his debut at Mumbai Indians in 2015, Hardik went on become one of the pillars of the franchise, and played a crucial part in four of their title-winning campaigns. He left Mumbai Indians for Gujarat Titans in 2021. The Indian all-rounder was highly successful at Gujarat Titans, winning the trophy on captaincy debut and led the team to a runners-up finish in 2023.

However, his return to Mumbai Indians in 2024 and replacing Rohit Sharma straightaway as the captain, didn't go well with the fans. The outside noises affected the franchise, as they made the playoffs only once (in 2025) in the last three seasons.

How KKR will benefit from Hardik Pandya? While the trade talks with CSK and Rajasthan Royals have not gained much traction, but his link-up with KKR have been much talked about. Certainly, KKR need someone like Hardik, with captaincy believed to be a part of proposal from the Shahrukh Khan co-owned franchise.

After Ajinkya Rahane's retirement from cricket, KKR are left with a captaincy void to fill, which Hardik fits in perfectly. Having won the IPL with Gujarat Titans, Hardik's appointment would solve KKR's captaincy burden and would also bring a balance in the middle order, that went for a toss since Andre Russell decided to quit IPL.

KKR would be an ideal environment for Hardik. With Cameron Green batting at no.4 and Rinku Singh at no.6, Hardik would need to just absorb the middle overs pressure, along with few hits to the fence. Having Hardik in that slot also allows KKR to use an extra overseas fast bowler or an experienced batter who can change the complexion of the game.

In the previous season, KKR used West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell in the middle order with an all-Indian pace attack. As far as KKR's bowling is concerned, pacer Kartik Tyagi and spin-bowling allrounder Anukul Roy were the standout performers for the three-time champions.

Hardik Pandya's latest injury update Hardik suffered back spasms during the latter stages of IPL 2026, and has been under observation at BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). Since then, he hasn't played a single match. He was set to return for India A against Australia A, starting on October 6. However, a fresh injury to his right shin ruled Hardik out of action for at least three weeks.

There is no chance Hardik could return by the New Zealand T20I series, which starts on October 22. It is understood that BCCI wanted Hardik to travel with the squad to Japan for Asian Games and BCCI's operations team had taken his passport for visa related work.