IPL all-star match with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah on same side: Fantasy league or real-time play?

The league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 ended last night (May 27) on an absolute high. Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, two teams that are yet to win the coveted trophy, have finished first and second in the points table. If one were to go by what happened in the previous eight seasons, the teams that finished first or second in the league stage ended up as champions. We may witness a first-time champion on June 3.

Fans, commentators, broadcasters, and podcasters have started to pick their best playing XI/XII of the tournament. The teams we pick are largely meaningless. It just exists on paper, a big fantasy. Should it exist only as a fantasy? What if a match featuring the best players from the tournament played an all-star game at the end of the season?

IPL all-star match A post-season all-star match featuring the best players from South and West-based franchises taking on players from North and East-based franchises was mooted by the Indian Premier League authorities in 2020.

Sourav Ganguly, the president of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) at that time, announced that an IPL all-star game would take place for charity purposes.

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the postponement of the league altogether. Three IPL seasons (2020 to 2022) were played under strict biosecurity protocols, and the all-star match idea naturally took the backseat.

IPL 2025 all-star teams The league was an eight-team affair until 2021. The same South & West vs North and East splitup will serve for the expanded leagues as well.

Geographical distribution of the teams.

South: 3 (CSK, RCB, SRH)

North: 4 (DC, LSG, PBKS, RR)

West: 2 (MI, GT)

East: 1 (KKR)

Squad composition Team South-West: CSK, GT, MI, RCB, SRH

Team North-East: DC, KKR, LSG, PBKS, RR

Team South-West Players from three of the four teams that qualified for the playoffs will be part of this squad.

Player IPL team Performance Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans Runs - 679, SR - 155 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru Runs - 602, SR - 148 Shubman Gill (C) Gujarat Titans Runs - 649, SR - 156 Jos Buttler (WK) Gujarat Titans Runs - 538, SR - 163 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians Runs - 640. SR - 168 Naman Dhir Mumbai Indians Runs - 206, SR - 181 Krunal Pandya Royal Challengers Bengaluru Runs - 105, Wickets - 15 Noor Ahmad Chennai Super Kings Wickets - 24, Economy - 8.2 Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans Wickets - 23, Economy - 7.9 Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians Wickets - 17, Economy - 6.3 Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wickets - 18, Economy - 8.4

The team is far from perfect, as Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler are batting out of position. Yet, one can expect them to deliver the goods from their new batting positions.

RCB opener Phil Salt (runs - 331, SR - 172), Gujarat Titans finisher Sherfane Rutherford (runs - 267, SR - 157), MI pacer Trent Boult (wickets - 19, economy - 8.5), and SRH's hard-hitting batter Aniket Verma (runs - 236, SR - 166) will be part of the 15-member squad.

Team North-East Punjab Kings, the league toppers, have the largest representation.

Player IPL team Performance Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings Runs - 499, SR - 166 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals Runs - 559, SR - 160 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants Runs - 524, SR - 196 Shreyas Iyer (C) Punjab Kings Runs - 514, SR - 172 KL Rahul (WK) Delhi Capitals Runs - 539, SR - 150 Shashank Singh Punjab Kings Runs - 284, SR - 149 Marco Jansen Punjab Kings Wickets - 16, Economy - 9.2 Digvesh Rathi Lucknow Super Giants Wickets - 14, Economy - 8.3 Mitchell Starc Delhi Capitals Wickets - 14, Economy - 10.2 Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings Wickets - 18, Economy - 8.6 Varun Chakaravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders Wickets - 17, Economy - 7.7

Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya (runs - 424, SR - 184), Punjab Kings middle-order batter Nehal Wadhera (runs - 298, SR - 152), Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav (wickets - 15, economy - 7.1), and the Rajasthan Royals teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi (runs - 252, SR - 207) will be part of the 15-member squad.

The list is not the most perfect one. CSK's Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis captivated the fans with their audacious hitting. Yuzvendra Chahal single-handedly won two games. Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks played a massive part in the team's revival. All of them present a solid case to be part of the playing XI.