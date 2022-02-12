OPEN APP
IPL auction 2022: Players who were sold above 10 crore. Full list
The day one of Tata IPL auction saw many players raking moolah as nine players got 10 crore or more in the auction. Indian wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan became the second costliest player after  Yuvraj Singh to be bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs  15.25 crore. Ishan Kishan was followed by pacer Deepak Chahar for who was acquired for 14 crore by Chennai Super Kings.

Franchises showed prudence in overall spending but didn't hesitate to loosen the purse strings for proven performers, especially Indians.

In terms of US Dollars, there were 20 million-plus buys, the biggest by far at any IPL auction with most of the beneficiaries being Indian T20 specialists.

Here is the full list of players getting 10 crore or more in the IPL auction:

Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player, acquired by Mumbai Indians at 15.25 crore

Deepak Chahar acquired by Chennai Super Kings for 14.00 crore

Shreyas Iyer bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at 12.25 crore

Harshal Patel bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 10.75 crore

Avesh Khan with a base price of 20 lakh acquired by Lucknow for 10 crore

Shardul Thakur acquired by Delhi Capitals for 10.75 crore

Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga bought by RCB at RS 10.75 crore

Nicholas Pooran bought by SRH at 10.75 crore

Prasid Krishna acquired by Rajasthan Royals  for 10 crore

Lockie Ferguson acquired by Gujarat Titans for 10 crore

India pacer Avesh Khan was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for 10 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Saturday.

Avesh had his base price as 20 lakh, and in the end, he was sold at 10 crore to Lucknow and as a result, he has become the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the tournament. India pacer Basil Thampi was sold to Mumbai Indians for 30 lakh. On the other hand, Kartik Tyagi was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad for 4 crore.

 

