IPL auction 2022: Players who were sold above 10 crore. Full list

The day one of Tata IPL auction saw many players raking moolah as nine players got ₹10 crore or more in the auction. Indian wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan became the second costliest player after Yuvraj Singh to be bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore. Ishan Kishan was followed by pacer Deepak Chahar for who was acquired for ₹14 crore by Chennai Super Kings.

Franchises showed prudence in overall spending but didn't hesitate to loosen the purse strings for proven performers, especially Indians.

In terms of US Dollars, there were 20 million-plus buys, the biggest by far at any IPL auction with most of the beneficiaries being Indian T20 specialists.

Here is the full list of players getting ₹ 10 crore or more in the IPL auction: Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player, acquired by Mumbai Indians at 15.25 crore

Deepak Chahar acquired by Chennai Super Kings for ₹14.00 crore

Shreyas Iyer bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at ₹12.25 crore

Harshal Patel bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹10.75 crore

Avesh Khan with a base price of ₹20 lakh acquired by Lucknow for ₹10 crore

Shardul Thakur acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹10.75 crore

Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga bought by RCB at RS 10.75 crore

Nicholas Pooran bought by SRH at ₹10.75 crore

Prasid Krishna acquired by Rajasthan Royals for ₹10 crore

Lockie Ferguson acquired by Gujarat Titans for ₹10 crore

India pacer Avesh Khan was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹10 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Saturday.

Avesh had his base price as ₹20 lakh, and in the end, he was sold at ₹10 crore to Lucknow and as a result, he has become the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the tournament. India pacer Basil Thampi was sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹30 lakh. On the other hand, Kartik Tyagi was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹4 crore.

