Indian Premier League 2022: England pacer Jofra Archer has been sold to Mumbai Indians for a whopping ₹8 crore. The base price for the fast bowler was ₹2 crore. The two-day mega IPL 2022 auction that began on Saturday saw franchises go all out to buy the pacers and were seen picking both Indian and foreign pacers at a huge price.

Jofra celebrated his entry into the Mumbai Indians squad with an emoji.

👀 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 13, 2022

"JofraArcher is SOLD to @mipaltan for INR 8 crore and a round of applause here in the Auction room. @mipaltan bring the England cricketer on board for INR 8 Crore," said a tweet from the official IPL handle.

@JofraArcher is SOLD to @mipaltan for INR 8 crore and a round of applause here in the Auction room 👏👏#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 13, 2022

So far, Deepak Chahar has been the most expensive pacer, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings(CSK) for a whopping ₹14 crore.

Earlier, England batter Liam Livingstone also fetched a ₹11.50 crore deal from Punjab Kings. The franchise also bought West Indies fast bowler Odean Smith for ₹6 crore on Day 2 of the IPL mega auction.

Meanwhile, Among the foreign players who got big amounts during the auction are Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand getting 10 cr from Gujarat Titans, Kagiso Rabadawho was paid ₹9.25 cr by Punjab Kings, Trent Boult getting 8 cr from RR and Pat Cummins getting ₹7.25 cr from Kolkata Knight Riders.

