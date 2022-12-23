On December 23, there will be an auction in Kochi for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The top players from domestic cricket in India and around the world are anticipated to compete in this spectacular spectacle for a spot in the wealthiest cricket league in the world. Ten IPL franchises will engage in a tug of war to secure the top batter, bowler, and all-rounder given their goals and, of course, financial constraints.

273 Indians and the remaining 132 players, including four from associate countries, are among the 405 players whose futures are expected to be decided by the teams. The combined total of the 10 franchises is 87 vacant slots, 30 of which will be taken by overseas players.

View Full Image IPL Auction 2023 will involve 10 franchises.

Some players will have the base price of ₹2 crore each. Such players include Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Sam Curran and Cameron Green. Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Roy and Adam Zampa each have a base price of ₹1.5 crore while ₹1 crore is the base price for players like Joe Root, Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen. Some players have been grouped into the ₹75 lakh, ₹50 lakh, and ₹20 lakh price categories.

In the IPL's upcoming 2023 season, the Impact Player will make its debut. The Impact Player, a player who can both bowl and bat, will be able to be substituted by the teams once per game.

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2023, Suresh Raina has offered his opinions on the best national and international players that he believes would command the highest prices during the auction. As per the former Indian batter, Jaydev Unadkat and Narayan Jagadeesan are the top picks for the Indians. Joshua Little, an Irish fast bowler, was picked by Raina as a player to watch out for.

IPL Auction 2023: When and Where to watch

The Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi, Kerala will host the IPL 2023 auction. Star Sports Network will broadcast live coverage of the IPL Auction 2023 starting at 2:30 pm (IST).

IPL Auction 2023 live-streaming details

Jio Cinema will offer live streaming of the IPL Auction 2023.

