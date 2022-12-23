IPL Auction 2023 date, time, live-streaming details: When and Where to watch

On December 23, there will be an auction in Kochi for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The top players from domestic cricket in India and around the world are anticipated to compete in this spectacular spectacle for a spot in the wealthiest cricket league in the world. Ten IPL franchises will engage in a tug of war to secure the top batter, bowler, and all-rounder given their goals and, of course, financial constraints.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}