IPL auction 2023: How much franchises spent to complete their squad?3 min read . 07:49 PM IST
After the auction process, the franchises released the amount they have spent, the amount left with them, and the number of players in their squad
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most expensive cricket tournaments in the world. Ten franchisees fight for the championship and every team bets on the best players chosen from across the world. On 23 December, the auction for IPL 2023 was conducted and the franchisees participated in the bidding process to find the best players for their team.
After the auction process, the franchises released the amount they have spent, the amount left with them, and the number of players in their squad.
One of the greatest teams of the IPL Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has completed its squad with all 25 players and spent Rs. 18.95 crores in the auction. The team now has left only Rs. 1.50 crore left in their purse. The biggest bet for the team is all-rounder Ben Stokes for which the franchise paid Rs. 16.25 crores.
If we talk about Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the team is also completed with all 25 players. RCB spent Rs. 7 crores in the auctions and is now left with Rs. 1.75 crores. Will Jacks (Rs. 3.2 crore) and Reece Topley (Rs. 1.9 crores) were some big-ticket investments by the franchise.
Delhi Capitals (DC) also made some good investments in form of Mukesh Kumar, which they bought for Rs. 5.5 crores and Rilee Rossouw who is charging Rs. 4.6 crore to the franchise. The total money spent by DC in the auction is Rs. 15 crores and the franchise is now left with Rs. 4.45 crore. The DC team is also complete with 25 players.
The champions of IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans (GT) have made some diversified investments in form of Kane Williamson (Rs. 2 crore) and pacer Shivam Mavi for Rs. 6 crores. The squad is complete with 25 players and has spent Rs. 14.8 crores in the auctions. The team is now left with Rs. 4.45 crore in their purse.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is one of the few teams with an incomplete squad after the auctions and has only 21 players for now. The franchise spent Rs. 5.4 crore at the auction and is now left with Rs. 1.65 crore. The franchise is looking at reversing its fortunes on the back of players like Shakib Al Hasan, which the team took for Rs. 1.5 crore.
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their second season of the tournament and have spent Rs. 19.8 crores to complete their 25-member squad. The franchise is now left with Rs. 3.55 crore after investing in players like Nicholas Pooran (Rs. 16 crore).
The five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to redeem its awful performance in the IPL 2022 and has taken a bet on Cameron Green for Rs. 17.5 crores. The team has spent almost all its money around Rs. 20.5 crores and is left with just Rs. 5 lakhs. The squad is still not complete and requires one more member.
Punjab Kings (PK) is another franchise which not full yet, but unlike MI they have the required money. The franchise has Rs. 12.2 crore in their purse despite spending Rs. 20 crore at the auction and grabbing the most expensive player Sam Curran for Rs. 18.5 crores. The team is not complete and has 22 members for now.
Last year's runner-up Rajasthan Royals spent Rs. 9.85 crore in the auctions and is now left with Rs. 3.35 crore. The squad is complete and will include the players like Jason Holder (Rs. 5.75 crores).
The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have also made two big-ticket investments in Harry Brook (Rs. 13.25 crore) and Mayank Agarwal (Rs. 8.25 crore). The franchise is complete with 25 players and has spent the highest amount in the auction which is Rs. 35.70 crores. The SRH is still left with Rs. 6.55 in their purse.