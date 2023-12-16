IPL auction 2024: Gujarat Titans likely to struggle with Hardik Pandya-sized void
IPL auction 2024: Things were going well for Gujarat Titans and the franchise hoped to deliver another strong performance in the IPL 2024 season, but Hardik Pandya's sudden decision to return to Mumbai Indians left GT's management in limbo
IPL auction 2024: Gujarat Titans made their stunning debut in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League as the team lifted the trophy during their inaugural stint at the world's richest cricket tournament. While the team had some wonderful combinations in hand which proved to be lethal, the leadership of Hardik Pandya was touted as the X factor with the team. The all-rounder almost led the Gujarat Titans to their second consecutive victory in IPL 2023, but Hardik Pandya was playing against weather and legendary MS Dhoni.