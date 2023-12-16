IPL auction 2024: Gujarat Titans made their stunning debut in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League as the team lifted the trophy during their inaugural stint at the world's richest cricket tournament. While the team had some wonderful combinations in hand which proved to be lethal, the leadership of Hardik Pandya was touted as the X factor with the team. The all-rounder almost led the Gujarat Titans to their second consecutive victory in IPL 2023, but Hardik Pandya was playing against weather and legendary MS Dhoni. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Things were going well for Gujarat Titans and the franchise hoped to deliver another strong performance in the IPL 2024 season, but Hardik Pandya's sudden decision to return to Mumbai Indians left GT's management in limbo as the team is hanging without a visible leader.

Shubman Gill or Kane Williamson As Gujarat Titans prepare their cards for the IPL auction 2024 in Dubai on 19 November, the franchise needs answers to some serious questions. Will they move to someone as young as Shubman Gill, who is still finding his space in international cricket, or do they want to turn to experienced Kane Williamson, who has not impressed that much in the IPL {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The team has two more options in the set of currently retained players- Magical spinner Rashid Khan and Team India's star pacer Mohammed Shami. The bowlers had a great ICC World Cup 2023 and have shown their abilities as good cricketers but questions remain about their leadership styles.

The problem for GT is more complex as Hardik Pandya was an all-rounder and replacing him is going to be difficult. In the IPL auction 2024, Gujarat Titans would like to fill 8 slots (2 overseas) and it is possible that their next captain is still sitting amongst the released players.

IPL auction 2024: 5 star cricketers who are set to debut in Indian Premier League Purse: 38.15 crore Retained players: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

