IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The much-anticipated IPL Auction 2024 promises to be a spectacle, with 333 players registered for the event. Initially, a staggering 1,166 names were submitted. However, the 10 franchises narrowed it down, reducing the count by 833. This year, the auction includes 214 Indian and 119 international players. The list comprises 116 capped and 215 uncapped individuals, along with two players from associate nations.
The total spendable amount for the ten franchises stands at ₹262.95 crore. Each team will use its share to build what they believe to be the ideal squad. The Gujarat Titans lead in financial capacity with a budget of ₹38.15 crore, which they will allocate to fill eight slots. Following closely are the Sunrisers Hyderabad with ₹34 crore for six slots. The Kolkata Knight Riders come next with ₹32.7 crore for 12 slots.
This year's auction might not be as expansive as the 2022 mega auction. However, the array of talent available ensures that it will be an eventful and star-studded affair. The franchises will aim to fine-tune their squads for another action-packed season of the Indian Premier League.
A total of 77 slots are available across all teams, setting the stage for intense competition and strategic bidding. The event has evolved over the years into a significant and eagerly awaited tradition, drawing viewership for its live telecast. The IPL auction has become synonymous with high stakes and excitement, attracting cricket fans and followers globally.
The 2024 edition of the IPL auction, while termed 'mini', holds great significance. It offers teams an opportunity to enhance their lineups with a blend of experienced and fresh talent. With the considerable financial resources at their disposal, each franchise will strategically bid to assemble a winning combination.
IPL Auction 2024 live: Maximum salary cap
The maximum salary cap is available with Gujarat Titans ( ₹38.15 crore). Sunrisers Hyderabad are the next ones with ₹34 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders ( ₹32.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings ( ₹31.4 crore) and Punjab Kings ( ₹29.1 crore) follow. The lowest salary cap is available with Lucknow Super Giants ( ₹13.15 crore)
IPL Auction 2024 live: Major names missing
Several prominent cricketers will be absent from the IPL 2024 auction. Ben Stokes is recovering from knee surgery. Jofra Archer is also sidelined due to an elbow injury. Joe Root, released by the Rajasthan Royals, will not participate either.
Shakib Al Hasan has chosen to skip the auction to concentrate on international commitments after parting ways with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Kedar Jadhav, released by Royal Challengers Bangalore, will not be part of the auction following a brief stint with the team last season.
IPL Auction 2024 live: Rishabh Pant is back!
Rishabh Pant will represent Delhi Capitals at the auction. This will be the first time he will be on an auction table.
IPL Auction 2024 live: Players in top bracket
England batter Harry Brook and Australia's World Cup hero Travis Head have been placed in the top bracket of ₹2 crore. Check other names HERE.
IPL Auction 2024 live: Stars set to debut
These 5 promising players, who have already made a mark in international cricket, are set to debut in the IPL. Check the list HERE.
IPL Auction 2024 live: ‘Welcome to Dubai’
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has posted a “Welcome to Dubai" video from its official X handle.
IPL Auction 2024 live: First time outside India
The IPL 2024 auction is set to take place at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena. This marks the first time such an event held outside India.
IPL Auction 2024 live: Where to watch
Viewers eager to watch the IPL auction 2024 live can tune in to the StarSports network for the broadcast. For those who prefer online streaming, the event will be available live on the JioCinema app and website.
IPL Auction 2024 live: When does it start?
This time, the auction will take place in Dubai. The auction begins at 11:30 AM (local time). Indian viewers can watch it starting at 1 PM.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!