IPL 2024 Auction, Full List of Sold and Unsold Players: Mitchell Starc of Australia emerged as the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday. He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹24.75 crore, breaking the record of Pat Cummins who was picked up for ₹20.5 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad barely an hour ago.

Ten teams, 332 players and only 77 available slots. Multiple teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals needed overseas fast bowlers in their ranks, which started an insane bidding war for pacers that lasted for minutes, with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) locking horns first. Once MI and DC backed out, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went ahead with an even bigger bidding war, crossing the ₹20.50 crore spent by SRH on Cummins. Eventually, GT backed out at ₹24.75 crore and KKR got Starc for a record-breaking prize.

Indian pacers Umesh Yadav and Shivam Mavi went for ₹5.8 crore and 6.4 crore respectively to GT and LSG. New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell came close with ₹14 crore. He was picked up by CSK. PBKS broke the bank for Harshal Patel, who was bought for ₹11.75 crore. CSK got stuck in with the all-rounders, picking Shardul Thakur ( ₹4 crore) and Rachin Ravindra (1.8 crore) in the second set. West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell was sold for a whopping ₹7.40 crore to RR after a fierce bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Powell, who had a base price of ₹1 crore, was the first player to be sold in IPL 2024 auction.

There were no takers for Rilee Rossouw, Steve Smith, Karun Nair and Manish Pandey.

IPL 2024 Auction: Here is the full list of sold players:

Mitchell Starc (Australia), Base Price of ₹ 2 crore, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹ 24.75 crore

2 crore, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 20.5 crore Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Base Price of ₹ 1 crore, sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹ 14 crore.

IPL 2024 Auction: Here is the full list of unsold players:

Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Base Price of ₹ 2 crore unsold.

