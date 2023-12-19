comScore
IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player. Here is the full list of sold, unsold players

IPL 2024 Auction, Full List of Sold and Unsold Players: Mitchell Starc of Australia emerged as the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday. He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹24.75 crore

IPL 2024 Auction, Full List of Sold and Unsold Players: Mitchell Starc of Australia emerged as the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday. He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 24.75 crore, breaking the record of Pat Cummins who was picked up for 20.5 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad barely an hour ago.

Ten teams, 332 players and only 77 available slots. Multiple teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals needed overseas fast bowlers in their ranks, which started an insane bidding war for pacers that lasted for minutes, with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) locking horns first. Once MI and DC backed out, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went ahead with an even bigger bidding war, crossing the 20.50 crore spent by SRH on Cummins. Eventually, GT backed out at 24.75 crore and KKR got Starc for a record-breaking prize.

Indian pacers Umesh Yadav and Shivam Mavi went for 5.8 crore and 6.4 crore respectively to GT and LSG. New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell came close with 14 crore. He was picked up by CSK. PBKS broke the bank for Harshal Patel, who was bought for 11.75 crore. CSK got stuck in with the all-rounders, picking Shardul Thakur ( 4 crore) and Rachin Ravindra (1.8 crore) in the second set. West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell was sold for a whopping 7.40 crore to RR after a fierce bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Powell, who had a base price of 1 crore, was the first player to be sold in IPL 2024 auction. 

There were no takers for Rilee Rossouw, Steve Smith, Karun Nair and Manish Pandey. 

IPL 2024 Auction: Here is the full list of sold players: 

  • Mitchell Starc (Australia), Base Price of 2 crore, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 24.75 crore
  • Pat Cummins (Australia), Base Price of 2 crore, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 20.5 crore
  • Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Base Price of 1 crore, sold to Chennai Super Kings for 14 crore.
  • Harshal Patel (India), Base Price of 2 crore, sold to Punjab Kings for 11.75 crore.
  • Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Base price of 1 crore, sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 11.5 crore
  • Rovman Powell (West Indies), Base Price of 1 crore, sold to Rajasthan Royals for 7.40 crore.
  • Travis Head (Australia), Base Price of 2 crore, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 6.80 crore.
  • Shivam Mavi (India), Base Price of 50 lakh, sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 6.4 crore.
  • Umesh Yadav (India) Base Price of 2 crore, sold to Gujarat Titans for 5.8 crore.
  • Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Base Price of 2 crore, sold to Mumbai Indians for 5 crore.
  • Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka), Base Price of 50 lakh, sold to Mumbai Indians for 4.6 crore.
  • Chris Woakes (England), Base Price of 2 crore, sold to Punjab Kings for 4.2 crore.
  • Harry Brook (England), Base Price of 2 crore, sold to Delhi Capitals for 4 crore.
  • Shardul Thakur (India), Base Price of 2 crore, sold to Chennai Super Kings for 4 crore.
  • Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Base Price of 50 lakh, sold to Chennai Super Kings for 1.8 crore.
  • Jaydev Unadkat (India), Base Price of 50 lakh, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.6 crore.
  • Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Base Price of 1.5 crore, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.5 crore.
  • Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Base Price of 50 lakh, sold to Gujarat Titans for 50 lakh.
  • Tristan Stubbs (South Africa), Base Price of 50 lakhs, sold to Delhi Capitals for 50 lakhs.
  • KS Bharat (India), Base Price of 50 lakhs, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 50 lakhs.
  • Chetan Sakariya (India), Base price of 50 lakhs, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 50 lakhs.

IPL 2024 Auction: Here is the full list of unsold players: 

  • Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Base Price of 2 crore unsold.
  • Philip Salt (England), Base Price of 1.5 crore, unsold
  • Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Base Price of 50 lakh, unsold.
  • Adil Rashid (England), Base Price of 2 crore, unsold.
  • Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Base Price of 50 lakh, unsold.
  • Ish Sodhi (New Zealand), Base Price of 75 lakh, unsold.
  • Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa), Base Price of 50 lakh, unsold.
  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Base Price of 2 crore, unsold.
  • Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Base Price of 2 crore, unsold.
  • Steve Smith (Australia), Base Price of 2 crore, unsold.
  • Karun Nair (India), Base Price of 50 lakh, unsold.
  • Manish Pandey (India), Base Price of 50 lakh, unsold.
  • Josh Inglis (Australia), Base Price of 2 crore, unsold
  • Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand, Base price of 2 crore, unsold

Published: 19 Dec 2023, 05:09 PM IST
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App