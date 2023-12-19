comScore
IPL auction 2024: The management of Mumbai Indians faced a lot of backlash for their decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the skipper of the IPL team. After the decision, social media was abuzz with rumours about Mumbai Indians planning to trade Rohit Sharma and some other crucial players of the franchise. While speaking with Cricbuzz, the officials of Mumbai Indians denied all such claims and called the reports completely “false".

"Rohit is not going anywhere, nor will any player," Mumbai Indians official told Cricbuzz on the sidelines of the IPL auction 2024 in Dubai.

As the Mumbai Indians announced their decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as the next skipper of the franchise, MI players like Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ishan Kishan shared some cryptic reactions on social media, fueling the reports of rift within the team over the decision. Mumbai Indians called all such reports “totally fake and false," and asserted that "No MI player will be leaving us, nor will be traded by us."

"Every player was taken into confidence before the decision was made. Rohit too was informed, and he is very much part of the decision-making process," the report added.

The clarification comes as some reports claimed that Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings were interested in getting Rohit Sharma and some other MI players if they were available for trade. The reports also claimed that MI rejected the Delhi Capital's offer to trade Rohit Sharma.

The window to trade IPL players amongst the teams will begin on Wednesday and will remain open until 30 days before the start of the IPL 2024 season.

IPL auction 2024: Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive player in IPL history

Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who led his team to the World Cup victory this year, became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. After an intense bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Cummins was picked up by Hyderabad for a whopping 20.5 crore in the IPL auctions 2024 on Tuesday.

