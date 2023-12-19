‘Rohit Sharma was informed…’: Mumbai Indians on trade rumours around former captain
IPL auction 2024: Social media is abuzz with rumours about Mumbai Indians planning to trade Rohit Sharma and some other crucial players of the franchise
IPL auction 2024: The management of Mumbai Indians faced a lot of backlash for their decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the skipper of the IPL team. After the decision, social media was abuzz with rumours about Mumbai Indians planning to trade Rohit Sharma and some other crucial players of the franchise. While speaking with Cricbuzz, the officials of Mumbai Indians denied all such claims and called the reports completely “false".