Daryl Mitchell, Harshal Patel among other expensive bids

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who delivered some strong performances in the ICC World Cup 2024 was sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹14 crore. Initially, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals displayed interest in the playing but then CSK entered the fray and grabbed the explosive batter.

India's pacer Harshal Patel, who was released by RCB this year is all set to play for the Punjab Kings now as the franchise picked the player for ₹11.75 crore.

