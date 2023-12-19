comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 19 2023 15:18:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.6 -0.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 655.35 1%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 309.55 2.08%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 233.65 0.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 456.55 1.08%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL auction 2024: ‘Suspension of logic…,’ social media questions SRH over buying Pat Cummins for 20.5 crore
Back Back

IPL auction 2024: ‘Suspension of logic…,’ social media questions SRH over buying Pat Cummins for ₹20.5 crore

 Livemint

IPL auction 2024: Australian skipper Pat Cummins was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping ₹20.5 crore, making him the most expensive player in the history of IPL

IPL auctions 2024: The users on X also pointed out at the combinations in the team and questioned the huge bet on Pat Cummins.Premium
IPL auctions 2024: The users on X also pointed out at the combinations in the team and questioned the huge bet on Pat Cummins.

IPL auctions 2024: The IPL teams are engaged in some intense bidding war in Dubai and the numbers are looking phenomenal in the IPL auction 2024. Australian skipper Pat Cummins was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping 20.5 crore, making him the most expensive player in the history of IPL. As the deal was sealed, social media was abuzz with reactions with users questioning the rationale of the team, who purchased Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga for just 1.5 crore.

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates

“Total suspension of logic in this auction. Hasaranga at 1.5 crores, Cummins for 20.5 crores!," one user said.

Another user said that the Sunrisers Hyderabad wmaybe surprised after the team got Wanindu Hasaranga for just 1.5 crore, allowing them to bid higher for Pat Cummins. “Getting Hasaranga at 1.5 cr has probably made SRH go crazy and they went for Cummins at 20.5. RCB going till 20.25 means they went crazy after trading in Green," the user said.

The users on X also pointed out at the combinations in the team and questioned the huge bet on Pat Cummins.

Some users also defended the decisions by Sunrisers Hyderabad and said Pat Cummins is a World Cup-winning skipper and the amount justifies the quality he has. “Not a suspension of logic. How many trophies does Hasaranga have? - ZERO Pat Cummins the captain - Ashes retained, World Cup won, Test Championship won. Add his bowling & batting capabilities to that plus his experience. Absolutely deserves that," the user said.

Daryl Mitchell, Harshal Patel among other expensive bids

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who delivered some strong performances in the ICC World Cup 2024 was sold to Chennai Super Kings for 14 crore. Initially, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals displayed interest in the playing but then CSK entered the fray and grabbed the explosive batter.

India's pacer Harshal Patel, who was released by RCB this year is all set to play for the Punjab Kings now as the franchise picked the player for 11.75 crore.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 19 Dec 2023, 03:21 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App