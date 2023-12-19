IPL auction 2024: ‘Suspension of logic…,’ social media questions SRH over buying Pat Cummins for ₹20.5 crore
IPL auction 2024: Australian skipper Pat Cummins was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping ₹20.5 crore, making him the most expensive player in the history of IPL
IPL auctions 2024: The IPL teams are engaged in some intense bidding war in Dubai and the numbers are looking phenomenal in the IPL auction 2024. Australian skipper Pat Cummins was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping ₹20.5 crore, making him the most expensive player in the history of IPL. As the deal was sealed, social media was abuzz with reactions with users questioning the rationale of the team, who purchased Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga for just ₹1.5 crore.
Another user said that the Sunrisers Hyderabad wmaybe surprised after the team got Wanindu Hasaranga for just ₹1.5 crore, allowing them to bid higher for Pat Cummins. “Getting Hasaranga at 1.5 cr has probably made SRH go crazy and they went for Cummins at 20.5. RCB going till 20.25 means they went crazy after trading in Green," the user said.
The users on X also pointed out at the combinations in the team and questioned the huge bet on Pat Cummins.
Some users also defended the decisions by Sunrisers Hyderabad and said Pat Cummins is a World Cup-winning skipper and the amount justifies the quality he has. “Not a suspension of logic. How many trophies does Hasaranga have? - ZERO Pat Cummins the captain - Ashes retained, World Cup won, Test Championship won. Add his bowling & batting capabilities to that plus his experience. Absolutely deserves that," the user said.