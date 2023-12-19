IPL auctions 2024: The IPL teams are engaged in some intense bidding war in Dubai and the numbers are looking phenomenal in the IPL auction 2024. Australian skipper Pat Cummins was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping ₹20.5 crore, making him the most expensive player in the history of IPL. As the deal was sealed, social media was abuzz with reactions with users questioning the rationale of the team, who purchased Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga for just ₹1.5 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates "Total suspension of logic in this auction. Hasaranga at 1.5 crores, Cummins for 20.5 crores!," one user said.

Another user said that the Sunrisers Hyderabad wmaybe surprised after the team got Wanindu Hasaranga for just ₹1.5 crore, allowing them to bid higher for Pat Cummins. "Getting Hasaranga at 1.5 cr has probably made SRH go crazy and they went for Cummins at 20.5. RCB going till 20.25 means they went crazy after trading in Green," the user said.

The users on X also pointed out at the combinations in the team and questioned the huge bet on Pat Cummins.

Some users also defended the decisions by Sunrisers Hyderabad and said Pat Cummins is a World Cup-winning skipper and the amount justifies the quality he has. "Not a suspension of logic. How many trophies does Hasaranga have? - ZERO Pat Cummins the captain - Ashes retained, World Cup won, Test Championship won. Add his bowling & batting capabilities to that plus his experience. Absolutely deserves that," the user said.

Daryl Mitchell, Harshal Patel among other expensive bids New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who delivered some strong performances in the ICC World Cup 2024 was sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹14 crore. Initially, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals displayed interest in the playing but then CSK entered the fray and grabbed the explosive batter.

India's pacer Harshal Patel, who was released by RCB this year is all set to play for the Punjab Kings now as the franchise picked the player for ₹11.75 crore.

