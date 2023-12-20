Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. On December 19, Kolkata Knight Riders ( KKR ) bought him for ₹24.75 crore. The Australian bowler surpassed the previous record held by his captain Pat Cummins, who was bought for ₹20.50 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, the IPL was originally designed to promote upcoming talents from India. The star-studded tournament continues to do so. In continuation of that trend, several uncapped Indian cricket players were sold at a high price during the auction. Here are 5 of those.

Sameer Rizvi

View Full Image Chennai Super Kings grabbed Sameer Rizvi for ₹ 8.4 crore at the IPL 2024 auction on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

This batter from Uttar Pradesh, with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh, was bought by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping Rs. 8.40 crore after a stellar domestic season. The 20-year-old, often called the right-handed Suresh Raina, is an aggressive top-order batter known for his clean hitting.

Shahrukh Khan

View Full Image Gujarat Titans grabbed Khan for ₹ 7.4 crore at the IPL 2024 auction on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

This hard-hitting batsman from Tamil Nadu attracted massive interest and was eventually acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs. 7.40 crore, surpassing his base price of Rs. 50 lakh. Khan is known for his aggressive, big-hitting style. He plays as a finisher with his late-innings fireworks.

Shubham Dubey

View Full Image Rajasthan Royals grabbed Shubham Dubey for Rs. 5.80 crore (Instagram/@shubham_dubey_27)

This opening batsman, known for his powerful hitting, went to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 5.80 crore, significantly higher than his base price of Rs. 50 lakh. At the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year, Shivam has scored 221 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 190. His career-best in the Ranji Trophy is 249*.

Kumar Kushagra

View Full Image Delhi Capitals grabbed Kumar Kushagra for ₹ 7.2 crore at the IPL 2024 auction on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

This young talent from Jharkhand impressed with his recent performances and was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs. 7.20 crore. It exceeded his base price of Rs. 20 lakh. His father told The Indian Express that Sourav Ganguly was so impressed with the wicket-keeper-batter that he had promised that DC would get him even if they had to go up to ₹10 crore.

