IPL Auction 2024: These uncapped Indian cricket players stole the show in Dubai
IPL Auction 2024: These uncapped Indian cricket players made headlines after various franchises grabbed them for hefty amounts.
Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. On December 19, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought him for ₹24.75 crore. The Australian bowler surpassed the previous record held by his captain Pat Cummins, who was bought for ₹20.50 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad.