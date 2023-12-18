comScore
IPL auction 2024: What kind of players teams are aiming to get in mini-auction and why

 Devesh Kumar

IPL auction 2024: The IPL teams will have to keep multiple things in consideration including the high demand-short supply ratio of players with more focus on finding good Indian talent

IPL auction 2024: The 10 IPL teams will go through some major calculations to get the best set of players with their limited pursePremium
IPL auction 2024: The 10 IPL teams will go through some major calculations to get the best set of players with their limited purse

IPL auction 2024: The mini-auctions for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are scheduled for 19 December in Dubai. The 10 IPL teams will go through some major calculations to get the best set of players with their limited purse. The teams will have to keep multiple things in consideration including the high demand-short supply ratio of players with more focus on finding good Indian talent.

IPL auction 2024: DC approached for Rohit Sharma's trade, here's what MI said

The list of released players raised some eyebrows as some crucial players are up for bidding now and the franchises will look to bid effectively to grab the best talent. A sum of 250 crore is allocated for the acquisition of 77 slots and 333 players are set to go under the hammer on Tuesday.

Let's look at how each team plans to bid during the IPL auction 2024:

1. Chennai Super Kings: The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a purse of 31.4 crore and will look to fill some critical gaps in their squad. The team will look at a middle-order batter to replace veteran Ambati Rayudu and Manish Pandey seems apt for the position. Moreover, Shardul Thakur is also released ahead of the auction, and considering his recent performances for India, CSK will look to get its star pacer back.

2. Gujarat Titans: The franchise has some difficult questions at hand after their skipper Hardik Pandya moved back to Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya ensured that the team delivers in their two seasons and filling his shoes is surely going to be challenging. They will enter the mini-auctions with a purse of 38.15 crore and look to get some strong players like Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

3. Delhi Capitals: While the suspense remains on the comeback of their skipper Rishabh Pant, who missed the 2023 season due to serious accident injuries, the franchise is dealing with some serious talent issues. With a purse of 28.95 crore, the team will look to get some experienced players like Priyansh Arya, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jos Inglis, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

4. Rajasthan Royals: Historically, the Rajasthan Royals have consistently identified promising young talents through a meticulous selection process involving domestic tournaments and rigorous trials. Individuals who have demonstrated their skills in events such as Syed Mushtaq Ali, TNPL, and UP Premier League are likely to be strongly considered for lucrative opportunities. The team will still look at some batters like Sameer Rizvi, Swastik Chikkara, Ashutosh Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, and Saurabh Chauhan. They have 14.50 crore in their purse.

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore: The decision to release pacer Harshal Patel raised a lot of eye-brows as the seamer has delivered some magical performances for the franchise. They will look to replace him with Australia's Mitchell Strac or Pat Cummins. RCB is entering the auction with a purse of 23.25 crore and has a lot of potential to change the bidding dynamics.

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Considering the limited presence of Indian players in the team lineup, Shardul Thakur and Harshal Patel emerge as viable options, and with 34 crore in purse, the franchise could actively pursue them in the bidding process, potentially making substantial offers. However, it is imperative for the team to secure the services of at least one proficient foreign fast bowler and an additional top-order batsman, preferably of Indian origin.

7. Mumbai Indians: The decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the captain of the franchise has generated a lot of backlash for the management. The team will look at finding the right combinations during the auction with their purse of 17.75 crore. Players like Hasaranga, Manav Suthar, Ashutosh Sharma, and Darshan Misal remain in focus for the team.

8. Punjab Kings: With a purse of 29.10 crore, Punjab Kings will display a keen interest in Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, and Rachin Ravindra. The franchise finds itself with two remaining overseas player slots, and if they adhere to their customary strategy of aligning with the prevailing trend, Rachin Ravindra stands out as a promising prospect.

9. Kolkata Knight Riders: The team has one of the highest money in the IPL auction 2024 as they enter with 32.70 crore in hand. The franchise is in dire need of some good pace bowlers and will look with hope at players like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Rachin Ravindra, and Harshal Patel. Furthermore, there is a need for an Indian all-rounder or a finisher to fill the void left by Shahbaz Ahmed, who was transferred to Sunrisers Hyderabad through a trade.

10. Lucknow Super Giants: The LSG will interested in some players like Starc, Hazlewood, and South African talent Gerald Coetzee as they want to secure another top-tier fast bowling alternative to complement Mark Wood. In the left-arm pacer category, potential choices consist of Nandre Burger and Dilshan Madushanka. Additionally, for uncapped Indian batters, the franchise is evaluating Ashutosh Sharma as a prospective option. LSG has a purse of 13.15 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 18 Dec 2023, 04:15 PM IST
