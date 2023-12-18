IPL auction 2024: When and where to watch, purse, live-streaming details and more
IPL auction 2024: The mini-auction of the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be conducted on Tuesday in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena. In total 333 players will go under the hammer and the teams will spend around ₹250 crore to fill the 77 available slots in their team. The IPL auction 2024 is expected to witness some intense bidding war and the performances of players in the ICC World Cup 2023 will surely be accounted for.