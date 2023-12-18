IPL auction 2024: The mini-auction of the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be conducted on Tuesday in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena. In total 333 players will go under the hammer and the teams will spend around ₹250 crore to fill the 77 available slots in their team. The IPL auction 2024 is expected to witness some intense bidding war and the performances of players in the ICC World Cup 2023 will surely be accounted for. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPL auction 2024: What kind of players teams are aiming to get in mini-auction In the IPL auction 2024, out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations. The total number of capped players is 116, uncapped players are 215, and 2 are from associate nations.

IPL auction 2024: Timing The IPL auction 2024 will begin at 11:30 AM (local time) and as per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the mini-auction will commence at 1:00 PM.

IPL auction 2024: When and where to watch Those who want to see the IPL auction 2024 LIVE can check StarSports network where the IPL auction 2024 will be broadcasted LIVE. The live telecast will begin from 1:00 PM on Tuesday.

IPL auction 2024: Livestreaming details The IPL auction 2024 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema application mobile and website and the users of the OTT platform can watch the whole mini-auction LIVE on the platform for free.

We here at Mint, will also provide you with the minute-to-minute update of the IPL auction 2024.

IPL auction 2024: How much money teams will spend? Gujarat Titans ( ₹38.15 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad ( ₹34 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders ( ₹32.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings ( ₹31.4 crore), Punjab Kings ( ₹29.1crore), Delhi Capitals ( ₹28.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore ( ₹23.25 crore), Mumbai Indians ( ₹17.75 crore), Rajasthan Royals ( ₹14.5 crore) and Lucknow Super Giants ( ₹13.15 crore).

