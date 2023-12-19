Kavya Maran, the co-owner of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), stormed the internet yet again as her team signed Australian captain Pat Cummins for ₹20.50 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction on Tuesday, December 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pictures of Maran went viral social on Tuesday as social media users took notice of "a big smile on her face" after SunRisers Hyderabad bought Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga at the base price of ₹1.5 crore. She is a well-known name in the IPL and has, time and again, grabbed attention during the matches.

But who is Kavya Maran? Here's all about her life, education, net worth, and more.

Kavya Maran is the Chief executive officer (CEO) of SunRisers Hyderabad. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the chairman and founder of the Sun Group. According to several media reports, Kalanithi Maran co-owns SRH with Kavya Maran. Kavya was appointed CEO of the SRH franchise in 2018, the Financial Times reported.

Kavya Maran holds a Commerce degree from Stella Maris College in Chennai, as well as a degree in Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Warwick Business School in the UK.

Kavya Maran's estimated net worth is approximately ₹409 crore, as reported by Jan Bharat Times. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, topped the Tamil Nadu IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019 with a net worth of ₹19,000 crore, the report said.

Sun TV Network owns SunRisers Hyderabad cricket franchise of the Indian Premier League and SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League, and the digital OTT platform Sun NXT.

On November 10, South India-based broadcaster Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday reported an increase of 14.05 per cent in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to ₹464.54 crore for the September quarter.

Back then, Sun TV Networks' total expenses were ₹541.06 crore, up 45.92 per cent. Its total income rose 26.8 per cent to ₹1,160.21 crore. Sun TV had said the result also "includes income from the Holding Company's Cricket franchises (SunRisers Hyderabad and SunRisers Eastern Cape) for the 2023 season of ₹1.02 crore and ₹513.68 crore for quarter and six months ended September 30."

