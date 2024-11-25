IPL Auction 2025 Day 2: Kane Williamson, Ajinkya Rahane unsold; list of capped players not opted by franchises

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated25 Nov 2024, 06:17 PM IST
Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson(Photo: Reuters)

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2025 on Day 2 at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, big capped players like Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Shai Hope, Ajinkya Rahane and others remained unsold.

The capped players who were not opted by franchises for 2 crore include Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Ben Duckett, and Kane Williamson.

Those not opted for 1.5 crore include Ajinkya Rahane and Akeal Hosein. Even Shai Hope set for auction at 1.25 crore remained unsold. Despite being set for 1 crore, Mayank Agarwal and Alex Carey were unsold.

Apart from those, the capped players at 75 crore were unsold. These players include Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Keshav Maharaj, Donovan Ferreira, KS Bharat and Pritvi Shah.

In total, 20 capped players have remained unsold, while 8 uncapped players were not opted by franchises. 

New players bought by franchises on Day 2 as of yet

1.) Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis ( 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar ( 8 crore)

2.) Gujarat Titans: Washington Sundar ( 3.2 crore), Gerald Coetzee ( 2.4 crore)

3.) Lucknow Super Giants: Akash Deep ( 8 crore)

4.) Punjab Kings: Marco Jansen ( 7 crore), Lockie Ferguson ( 2 crore), Josh Inglis ( 2.6 crore)

5.) Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Krunal Pandya ( 5.75 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar ( 10.75 crore)

6.) Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curran ( 2.4 crore)

7.) Kolkata Knight Riders: Rovman Powell ( 1.50 crore)

8.) Sunrisers Hyderabad: Not yet

9) Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton ( 1 crore), Deepak Chahar ( 9.25 crore), Allah Ghazanfar ( 4.80 crore)

10) Rajasthan Royals: Nitish Rana ( 4.2 crore), Tushar Deshpande ( 6.5 crore)

Purse/funds remaining with franchises so far:

1.) Delhi Capitals: 3.80 crore

2.) Gujarat Titans: 11.90 crore

3.) Lucknow Super Giants: 6.85 crore

4.) Punjab Kings: 10.90 crore

5.) Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14.15 crore

6.) Chennai Super Kings: 13.20 crore

7.) Kolkata Knight Riders: 8.85 crore

8.) Sunrisers Hyderabad: 5.15 crore

9) Mumbai Indians: 11.05 crore

10) Rajasthan Royals: 6.65 crore

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 06:17 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL Auction 2025 Day 2: Kane Williamson, Ajinkya Rahane unsold; list of capped players not opted by franchises

