IPL Auction 2025 Day 2: Kane Williamson, Ajinkya Rahane unsold; list of capped players not opted by franchises

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2025 on Day 2 at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, big capped players like Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Shai Hope, Ajinkya Rahane and others remained unsold.

The capped players who were not opted by franchises for ₹2 crore include Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Ben Duckett, and Kane Williamson.

Those not opted for ₹1.5 crore include Ajinkya Rahane and Akeal Hosein. Even Shai Hope set for auction at ₹1.25 crore remained unsold. Despite being set for ₹1 crore, Mayank Agarwal and Alex Carey were unsold.

Apart from those, the capped players at ₹75 crore were unsold. These players include Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Keshav Maharaj, Donovan Ferreira, KS Bharat and Pritvi Shah.

In total, 20 capped players have remained unsold, while 8 uncapped players were not opted by franchises.

New players bought by franchises on Day 2 as of yet 1.) Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis ( ₹2 crore), Mukesh Kumar ( ₹8 crore)

2.) Gujarat Titans: Washington Sundar ( ₹3.2 crore), Gerald Coetzee ( ₹2.4 crore)

3.) Lucknow Super Giants: Akash Deep ( ₹8 crore)

4.) Punjab Kings: Marco Jansen ( ₹7 crore), Lockie Ferguson ( ₹2 crore), Josh Inglis ( ₹2.6 crore)

5.) Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Krunal Pandya ( ₹5.75 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar ( ₹10.75 crore)

6.) Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curran ( ₹2.4 crore)

7.) Kolkata Knight Riders: Rovman Powell ( ₹1.50 crore)

8.) Sunrisers Hyderabad: Not yet

9) Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton ( ₹1 crore), Deepak Chahar ( ₹9.25 crore), Allah Ghazanfar ( ₹4.80 crore)

10) Rajasthan Royals: Nitish Rana ( ₹4.2 crore), Tushar Deshpande ( ₹6.5 crore)

Purse/funds remaining with franchises so far: 1.) Delhi Capitals: ₹3.80 crore

2.) Gujarat Titans: ₹11.90 crore

3.) Lucknow Super Giants: ₹6.85 crore

4.) Punjab Kings: ₹10.90 crore

5.) Royal Challengers Bengaluru: ₹14.15 crore

6.) Chennai Super Kings: ₹13.20 crore

7.) Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹8.85 crore

8.) Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹5.15 crore

9) Mumbai Indians: ₹11.05 crore

10) Rajasthan Royals: ₹6.65 crore