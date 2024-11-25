IPL auction 2025 | ’Deadly Combo’: Memes flood on social media as Mumbai Indians bag Deepak Chahar for ₹9.25 crore

Memes flooded the social media platform X when Mumbai Indians (MI) bagged Deepak Chahar for ₹9.25 crore at the IPL auctions conducted at Jeddah on Monday. Chahar had been with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier.

Mumbai Indians went into a bidding war with Punjab Kings at the beginning of the round, looking to close Deepak Chahar. The bid crossed ₹7 crore, and then Punjab Kings backed out of the bid at ₹7.75 crore. Chennai Super Kings came forth to retain their player at ₹8 crore, but soon Mumbai Indians beat CSK's offer as they bumped up the price to ₹9.25 crore, which made CSK opt out of keeping Deepak Chahar.

Deepak Chahar memes on social media: As soon as Mumbai Indians closed Deepak Chahar at ₹9.25 crore, netizens took to social media, sharing memes about the ex-Chennai player joining the new Mumbai Indians team for the IPL 2025 season.

Netizens shared memes with the title of “Pandya and Deepak chahar at Kokilaben hospital.” The image shows two people who lay side by side because of injuries. Chahar has had his own share of injuries in the last three years, and he missed an entire edition of the IPL in 2022 due to a right quadriceps injury.

Some people on platform X highlighted the Mumbai Indian lineup, with Boult, Bhumrah, Hardik and Deepak Chahar playing together for Mumbai Indians, which will prove to be an effective “Deadly Combo” for the opponents. The team has been adding to its firepower and their “pace” bowling attack strategy, and picking up Deepak Chahar shows the indicators for a plan of action.

In an interview with Suresh Raina after the auction decision, Chahar also said that he hopes to play well in Mumbai, looking back at his track record of playing at Wankhade.