IPL Auction 2025: Mumbai Indians buy Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar for ₹4.80 crore, here’s who is he?

The Mumbai Indians on Monday bought young Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar for a whopping 4.80 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2025.

The 18-year-old Allah Ghazanfar has already made a name for himself with his sharp off-spin and drew significant attention following his exceptional performance during the 2024 IPL season.

Mumbai Indians have already bought 8 players as of yet and have retained five players. Earlier, MI announced former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayarwardene as their new head coach ahead of IPL 2025.

His base price was ₹30 lakh.

Meanwhile, Azmatullah Omarzai was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping price of ₹2.4 crore.

About Allah Ghazanfar: Allah Ghazanfar made his debut against Ireland in March and impressed with his three-wicket haul that led to a victory for Afghanistan over South Africa. Earlier this month, he took a six-wicket haul against Bangladesh. He is known to have the ability to extract bounce from the dead surface.

He has contributed to Afghanistan's victory at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, reported Times of India. He claimed six wickets in four matches and emerged as a game-changer.

Ghazanfar was signed by the 2024 IPL title winner Kolkata Knight Riders as an injury replacement for his teammate Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Looking at his stats, Ghazanfar has taken 29 wickets in just 16 matches. He has an impressive economy rate of 5.71.

Purse/funds remaining with franchises so far: 1.) Delhi Capitals: ₹3.80 crore

2.) Gujarat Titans: ₹11.90 crore

3.) Lucknow Super Giants: ₹6.85 crore

4.) Punjab Kings: ₹10.90 crore

5.) Royal Challengers Bengaluru: ₹14.15 crore

6.) Chennai Super Kings: ₹13.20 crore

7.) Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹8.85 crore

8.) Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹5.15 crore

9) Mumbai Indians: ₹11.05 crore