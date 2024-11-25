IPL Auction 2025: Mumbai Indians buy Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar for ₹4.80 crore, here’s who is he?

  • Allah Ghazanfar was signed by the 2024 IPL title winner Kolkata Knight Riders as an injury replacement for his teammate Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated25 Nov 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Allah Ghazanfar
Allah Ghazanfar(X)

The Mumbai Indians on Monday bought young Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar for a whopping 4.80 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2025.

The 18-year-old Allah Ghazanfar has already made a name for himself with his sharp off-spin and drew significant attention following his exceptional performance during the 2024 IPL season. 

Mumbai Indians have already bought 8 players as of yet and have retained five players. Earlier, MI announced former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayarwardene as their new head coach ahead of IPL 2025.

Also Read | IPL auction 2025 | Memes flood on social media as Mumbai Indians bags Chahar

His base price was 30 lakh.

Meanwhile, Azmatullah Omarzai was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping price of 2.4 crore.

About Allah Ghazanfar:

Allah Ghazanfar made his debut against Ireland in March and impressed with his three-wicket haul that led to a victory for Afghanistan over South Africa. Earlier this month, he took a six-wicket haul against Bangladesh. He is known to have the ability to extract bounce from the dead surface.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting explains why PBKS skipped Rishabh Pant bid

He has contributed to Afghanistan's victory at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, reported Times of India. He claimed six wickets in four matches and emerged as a game-changer.

Ghazanfar was signed by the 2024 IPL title winner Kolkata Knight Riders as an injury replacement for his teammate Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Looking at his stats, Ghazanfar has taken 29 wickets in just 16 matches. He has an impressive economy rate of 5.71.

Purse/funds remaining with franchises so far:

1.) Delhi Capitals: 3.80 crore

2.) Gujarat Titans: 11.90 crore

3.) Lucknow Super Giants: 6.85 crore

4.) Punjab Kings: 10.90 crore

5.) Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14.15 crore

6.) Chennai Super Kings: 13.20 crore

7.) Kolkata Knight Riders: 8.85 crore

8.) Sunrisers Hyderabad: 5.15 crore

9) Mumbai Indians: 11.05 crore

10) Rajasthan Royals: 6.65 crore

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL Auction 2025: Mumbai Indians buy Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar for ₹4.80 crore, here’s who is he?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    582.75
    03:54 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    11.35 (1.99%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.00
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.75 (1.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,892.00
    03:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -7.05 (-0.37%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,733.95
    03:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.75 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.