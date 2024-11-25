IPL auction 2025: PKSB did not bid for Rishabh Pant for Shreyas Iyer? Ricky Ponting says ‘I mean everyone knows…’

  • IPL auction 2025: Punjab Super Kings did not bid for Rishabh Pant, sold for 27 crore, due to signing Shreyas Iyer. Coach Ricky Ponting acknowledged Pant's talent but stated they weren't interested in a bidding war.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published25 Nov 2024, 10:02 AM IST
IPL auction 2025: Amid ongoing speculations of why Punjab Super Kings did not bid for Rishabh Pant — who was eventually sold off for a whopping 27 crore, the team's head coach Ricky Ponting revealed the reason behind why PKSB did not make a go for the wicket keeper batter.

Ponting acknowledged Rishabh Pant's influence but stated that after signing Shreyas Iyer, the franchise was not interested in entering a bidding war for Pant. “I haven't got it yet. I got the other one. I mean, Rishabh, everyone knows what Rishabh can do, his value to the game, his value to the team. He is a dynamic player, has an infectious attitude and is a winner,” Ricky Ponting said, ANI reported.

What was the Shreyas Iyer factor ?

Entering the mega auction with the largest purse of 110.5 crore, Punjab Super Kings did not hesitate to spend big on marquee players. After a heated bidding battle with Delhi Capitals, they secured Shreyas Iyer for 26.75 crore, making him the second-highest-paid player in IPL history.

However, going all-in for Iyer meant PBKS had to be cautious when it came to bidding for Rishabh Pant. When Pant’s name came up, PBKS kept their paddle down as other franchises aggressively pursued him.

‘Thrilled to be working with him again’

Ricky Ponting reflected on his time working with Shreyas Iyer at Delhi Capitals, where they led the team to the IPL final in 2020.

“I’m thrilled to have him back and to be working with him again,” Ponting said. “He’s coming off an incredible performance, scoring 130 off just 50 balls yesterday. If he can replicate that kind of form for us in the IPL, we’ll all be very pleased.”

Although there were earlier speculations about Rishabh Pant being sold to Punjab Kings, the franchise had already committed a significant amount to Iyer, which made them focus elsewhere.

 

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 10:02 AM IST
