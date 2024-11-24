IPL Auction 2025: Punjab Kings buy Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore, becomes most expensive player in IPL history

  • Shreyas is the most expensive Indian player to have been bid in IPL history.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated24 Nov 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer(PTI)

In the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 auction, former Kolkata Knight Rider skipper Shreyas Iyer has been bought by Punjab Kings for 26.75 crore in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Sunday.

Shreyas is the most expensive Indian player to have been bid in IPL history. But within minutes, the record was broken when the former Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping 27 crore. 

There was a fierce bidding between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals for Shreyas Iyer, who is the winning capital of IPL 2025 for KKR.

Earlier, Mitchell Starc was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a price of 24.75 crore in IPL 2024 auctions.

Meanwhile, former Kolkata Knight Riders star bowler Mitchell Starc was bought by Delhi Capitals for 11.75 crore in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Sunday.

The former KKR skipper had set a timely reminder to all the IPL franchise on the eve of mega auction, as he scored third T20 century of his career to get Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 campaign.

IPL stats for Shreyas Iyer:

In 115 matches, Shreyas Iyer has scored 3,127 runs at an impressive average of 32.24 and a strike rate of 127.48. Iyer has hit 21 half-centuries.

More to come….

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL Auction 2025: Punjab Kings buy Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore, becomes most expensive player in IPL history

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.