IPL Auction 2025: Punjab Kings buy Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore, becomes most expensive player in IPL history

In the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 auction, former Kolkata Knight Rider skipper Shreyas Iyer has been bought by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Sunday.

Shreyas is the most expensive Indian player to have been bid in IPL history. But within minutes, the record was broken when the former Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping ₹27 crore.

There was a fierce bidding between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals for Shreyas Iyer, who is the winning capital of IPL 2025 for KKR.

Earlier, Mitchell Starc was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a price of ₹24.75 crore in IPL 2024 auctions.

Meanwhile, former Kolkata Knight Riders star bowler Mitchell Starc was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹11.75 crore in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Sunday.

The former KKR skipper had set a timely reminder to all the IPL franchise on the eve of mega auction, as he scored third T20 century of his career to get Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 campaign.

IPL stats for Shreyas Iyer: In 115 matches, Shreyas Iyer has scored 3,127 runs at an impressive average of 32.24 and a strike rate of 127.48. Iyer has hit 21 half-centuries.