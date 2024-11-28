IPL Auction 2025: Punjab Kings lose 19 players despite buying Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal

In the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2025 at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, 10 franchises spent a total of ₹639.15 crore over a period of 2 days.
Out of ₹120 crore allotted to each franchise, the Punjab-based franchise, co-owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and businessman Ness Wadia, had the highest purse of ₹110.15 crore. For obvious reasons, they were also the busiest team during the auction.
The PBKS bought 23 players, including eight from overseas. They had only retained Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, and now, combining these two, the franchise's strength stands at 25.
In the auction, they bought Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore, the second-highest bid in IPL history. But they didn't stop there. They spent ₹18 crore each on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and bought back Arshdeep Singh using the RTM (Right To Match) option.
According to details, despite buying 23 players in the auction, PBKS lost 19 players—the most by any team this year. They also raised the paddle for as many as 47 players, followed by CSK (45), DC (40), RCB (40), and MI (42).
KKR were the least buys of all 10 teams and bid for only 25 players
As per stats, PBKS bought seven out of 23 players at base price. They were followed by Rajasthan Royals who did it for four players.
With the lowest budget of ₹45 crore, the Mumbai Indians previously retained five players: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma.
During the auction, Mumbai lost bids for 15 players, ranking second only to PBKS, which lost 19. MI managed to fill 18 of the 20 available spots, with 12 players acquired at their base price. For the rest of six players, MI spent ₹37.8 crore.