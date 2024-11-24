IPL Auction 2025: Punjab Kings rope in Arshdeep Singh for ₹18 crore using RTM

Arshdeep Singh became the first player to be sold in the IPL 2025 mega auction on Sunday when his former franchise Punjab Kings used the right-to-match (RTM) card to secure the services of the left-arm pacer in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After a fierce bidding war among Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, the Indian was sold to SRH for ₹15.75 crore. As per the new RTM rule, SRH was given a chance to raise the price. Punjab Kings agreed to SRH's new price of ₹18 crore to secure the player.