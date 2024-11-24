IPL Auction 2025: Punjab Kings rope in Arshdeep Singh for ₹18 crore using RTM

IPL Auction 2025: Punjab Kings rope in Arshdeep Singh for 18 crore using RTM

Koushik Paul
Updated24 Nov 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Arshdeep Singh(AFP)

Arshdeep Singh became the first player to be sold in the IPL 2025 mega auction on Sunday when his former franchise Punjab Kings used the right-to-match (RTM) card to secure the services of the left-arm pacer in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After a fierce bidding war among Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, the Indian was sold to SRH for 15.75 crore. As per the new RTM rule, SRH was given a chance to raise the price. Punjab Kings agreed to SRH's new price of 18 crore to secure the player.  

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 04:12 PM IST
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts