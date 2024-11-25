IPL Auction 2025: RCB’s director of cricket opens up on Virat Kohli captaincy, says ‘he dropped a few hot text message’

  • Apart from Virat Kohli, the RCB also retained , Rajat Patidar for 11 crore and Yash Dayal 5 crore.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated25 Nov 2024, 09:52 PM IST
Virat Kohli recently became the first Indian to break the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 crore-barrier as RCB retained the ex-captain for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21 crores for IPL 2025.
Virat Kohli recently became the first Indian to break the ₹20 crore-barrier as RCB retained the ex-captain for ₹21 crores for IPL 2025. (X)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained superstar cricketer Virat Kohli ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for a whopping 21 crore.

Apart from this, the RCB also retained , Rajat Patidar for 11 crore and Yash Dayal 5 crore.

It was expected that by retaining Kohli, RCB may have indicated they have would seek the former Indian skipper to lead the team. This was even indicated by former RCB skipper Faf du Plessis.

Also Read | IPL: Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes crorepati at just 13, RR sign at ₹1.1 crore

Though RCB's director of cricket Mo Bobat decided not to reveal when asked about RCB's captaincy.

Speaking about Kohli, he said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Virat is a central figure, he is a senior member of the team. But we haven't made any decision when it comes to captaincy. We will decide later on. He dropped a few hot text messages to us yesterday, giving us feedback."

Meanwhile, RCB bought Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood and England all-rounder Liam Livingston for 8.5 crore in the IPL Auction 2025.

Also Read | RCB IPL 2025 full squad LIVE Updates: RCB buy Swastik Chikara for ₹30 lakh

Hailing the franchise on buying Hazlewood, former cricketer and RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik said, "Everybody from RCB and all the fans have all said let's go for Josh Hazlewood and here we have him. Josh Hazlewood, it was all about who can we get and we got Josh Hazlewood. I think all the Bengaluru should be smiling at that option because we have seen what he can do in the year that he came, we qualified and he was such a major and integral part of that attack."

RCB bought these players at IPL Action 2025 till now:

Capped players: Liam Livingstone ( 8.75 crore), Phil Salt ( 11.50 Crore), Jitesh Sharma ( 11 crore), Josh Hazlewood ( 12.50 crore), Krunal Pandya ( 5.75 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar ( 10.75 crore), Tim David ( 3 crore), Romario Shepherd ( 1.5 crore), Fazalhaq Farooqi ( 2 crore), Jacob Bethell ( 2.6 crore), Devdutt Padikkal ( 2 crore)

Also Read | Did Akash Ambani thank RCB for not exercising RTM card for Will Jacks?

Uncapped players: Rasikh Dar ( 6 crore), Suyash Sharma ( 2.6 crore), Swapnil Singh ( 50 lakh), Nuwan Tushara ( 1.6 crore), Manoj Bhandage ( 30 lakh), Swastik Chikara ( 30 lakh)

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 09:52 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL Auction 2025: RCB’s director of cricket opens up on Virat Kohli captaincy, says ‘he dropped a few hot text message’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    582.75
    03:54 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    11.35 (1.99%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.00
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.75 (1.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,892.00
    03:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -7.05 (-0.37%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,733.95
    03:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.75 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.