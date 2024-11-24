IPL auction 2025: Rishabh Pant surpasses Shreyas Iyer to become costliest at ₹27 crore; LSG rope in potential captain

Rishabh Pant surpassed Shreyas Iyer in just a few minutes to become the costliest player ever in Indian Premier League (IPL) history as Lucknow Super Giants shelled out a whopping ₹27 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, November 24.

Iyer had pipped Mitchell Starc's ₹24.75 crore to land at Punjab Kings at ₹26.75 crore, but LSG in no time grabbed the headlines with Pant.

The official platform X handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) posted about Rishabh Pant auctioned to the Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping ₹27 crore during the auction in Jeddah.

“The record is broken again!” according to the official social media handle.

For other talented players like Arshdeep Singh, who was the first in line at the auction today, Punjab Kings opted for RTM for Arshdeep while Sunrisers Hyderabad bid ₹18 crore, to which the Kings said yes, and that's how PBKS got Arshdeep Singh for the IPL 2025. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad bid for the T20 World Cup hero.

Right-to-Match (RTM) allows franchises to retain one of the players they had released at the auction, provided they did not retain a full quota of six players.

Shreyas Iyer was the second in line. Iyer became the most expensive player ahead of Rishabh Pant, roped in at ₹26.75 crore by Punjab Kings after a bidding war with Delhi Capital and KKR. Iyer smashed Mitchell Starc's record of ₹24.75 crore.

For Pant's bid, the bidding war started between Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challenger Bangalore. RCB opted out of the war between SRH and LSG. Even though Delhi Capital opted for an RTM, after LSG raised the price, DC said no, and Pant became the most expensive player at the ₹27 crore mark in the auction at Jeddah.

K.L. Rahul was bagged by Delhi Capital for ₹14 crore after a bidding war with KKR and CSK.