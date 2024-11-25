IPL 2025 auction: Complete list of sold, unsold players, teamwise remaining purse

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer ( ₹26.75 crore) to become the costliest buy in Indian Premier League's (IPL) history with a ₹27 crore pay cheque from Lucknow Super Giants, while Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise show-stopper as he was bought back for ₹23.75 crore by his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Among the overseas players England captain Jos Buttler took home highest amount of money when Gujarat Titans shelled out ₹15.75 crore for him. Altogether 84 names went under the hammer on the day, out of which 12 remained unsold IPL 2025 mega auction so far.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow were two big names in the list of unsold players.

List of players bought in IPL 2025 auction Chennai Super Kings: Ravichandran Ashwin ( ₹9.75 crore), Devon Conway ( ₹6.25 crore), Rachin Ravindra ( ₹4 crore), Rahul Tripathi ( ₹3.40 crore), Khaleel Ahmed ( ₹4.80 crore), Noor Ahmad ( ₹10 crore), Vijay Shankar ( ₹1.20 crore)

Purse Remaining: ₹15.60 crore

Mumbai Indians: Trent Boult ( ₹12.50 crore), Naman Dhir ( ₹5.25 crore), Robin Minz ( ₹65 lakh), Karn Sharma (Rs. 50 lakh),

Purse Remaining: ₹26.1 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Jofra Archer ( ₹12.50 crore), Maheesh Theekshana ( ₹4.40 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga ( ₹5.25 crore), Akash Madhwal ( ₹1.20 crore), Kumar Kartikeya ( ₹30 lakh),

Purse Remaining: Rs. 17.35 crore

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler ( ₹15.75 crore), Mohammed Siraj ( ₹12.25 crore), Prasidh Krishna ( ₹9.50 crore), Kagiso Rabada ( ₹10.75 crore), Nishant Sidhu ( ₹30 lakh), Mahipal Lomror ( ₹1.70 crore), Kumar Kushagra ( ₹65 lakh), Anuj Rawat ( ₹30 lakh), Manav Suthar ( ₹30 lakh)

Purse Remaining: Rs. 17.50 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer ( ₹23.75 crore), Anrich Nortje ( ₹6.50 crore), Quinton de Kock ( ₹3.60 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz ( ₹2 crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi ( ₹3 crore), Vaibhav Arora ( ₹1.80 crore), Mayank Markande ( ₹30 lakh)

Purse Remaining: Rs. 10.05 crore

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul ( ₹14 crore), Mitchell Starc ( ₹11.75 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk ( ₹9 crore), Harry Brook ( ₹6.25 crore), T Natarajan for ₹10.75 crore, Sameer Rizvi ( ₹95 lakh), Karun Nair ( ₹50 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma ( ₹3.80 crore), Mohit Sharma ( ₹2.20 crore)

Purse Remaining: ₹13.80 crore

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer ( ₹26.75 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal ( ₹18 crore), Arshdeep Singh ( ₹18 crore), Marcus Stoinis ( ₹11 crore), Glenn Maxwell ( ₹4.20 crore), Nehal Wadhera ( ₹4.20 crore), Harpreet Brar ( ₹1.50 crore), Vishnu Vinod ( ₹95 lakh), Vyshak Vijaykumar ( ₹1.80 crore), Yash Thakur ( ₹1.80 crore)

Purse Remaining: ₹22.50 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood (RS 12.50 crore), Phil Salt ( ₹11.50 crore), Jitesh Sharma ( ₹11 crore), Liam Livingstone ( ₹8.75 crore), Rasikh Salam (Rs. 6 crore), Suyash Sharma ( ₹2.60 crore)

Purse Remaining: ₹30.65 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan ( ₹11.25 crore), Mohammed Shami ( ₹10 crore), Harshal Patel ( ₹8 crore), Adam Zampa ( ₹2.40 crore), Rahul Chahar ( ₹3.20 crore), Abhinav Manohar ( ₹3.20 crore), Atharva Taide ( ₹30 lakh), Simarjeet Singh ( ₹1.5 crore)

Purse Remaining: Rs. 515 crore

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant ( ₹27 crore), Avesh Khan ( ₹9.75 crore), David Miller ( ₹7.50 crore), Mitchell Marsh ( ₹3.40 crore), Aiden Markram ( ₹2 crore), Aryan Juyal ( ₹30 lakh)

Purse Remaining: Rs. 14.85 crore