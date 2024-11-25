IPL 2025 auction: Complete list of sold, unsold players, teamwise remaining purse

A total of84 players went under the hammer on Day1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 02:43 AM IST
Arshdeep Singh was the first-ever buy of IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia. Punjab Kings bought the pacer for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 crore.
Arshdeep Singh was the first-ever buy of IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia. Punjab Kings bought the pacer for ₹18 crore.(PTI)

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer ( 26.75 crore) to become the costliest buy in Indian Premier League's (IPL) history with a 27 crore pay cheque from Lucknow Super Giants, while Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise show-stopper as he was bought back for 23.75 crore by his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Among the overseas players England captain Jos Buttler took home highest amount of money when Gujarat Titans shelled out 15.75 crore for him. Altogether 84 names went under the hammer on the day, out of which 12 remained unsold IPL 2025 mega auction so far.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Pant, Shreyas, Venkatesh hog limelight on Day 1

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow were two big names in the list of unsold players.

List of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Chennai Super Kings: Ravichandran Ashwin ( 9.75 crore), Devon Conway ( 6.25 crore), Rachin Ravindra ( 4 crore), Rahul Tripathi ( 3.40 crore), Khaleel Ahmed ( 4.80 crore), Noor Ahmad ( 10 crore), Vijay Shankar ( 1.20 crore)

Purse Remaining: 15.60 crore

Mumbai Indians: Trent Boult ( 12.50 crore), Naman Dhir ( 5.25 crore), Robin Minz ( 65 lakh), Karn Sharma (Rs. 50 lakh),

Purse Remaining: 26.1 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Jofra Archer ( 12.50 crore), Maheesh Theekshana ( 4.40 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga ( 5.25 crore), Akash Madhwal ( 1.20 crore), Kumar Kartikeya ( 30 lakh),

Purse Remaining: Rs. 17.35 crore

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler ( 15.75 crore), Mohammed Siraj ( 12.25 crore), Prasidh Krishna ( 9.50 crore), Kagiso Rabada ( 10.75 crore), Nishant Sidhu ( 30 lakh), Mahipal Lomror ( 1.70 crore), Kumar Kushagra ( 65 lakh), Anuj Rawat ( 30 lakh), Manav Suthar ( 30 lakh)

Purse Remaining: Rs. 17.50 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer ( 23.75 crore), Anrich Nortje ( 6.50 crore), Quinton de Kock ( 3.60 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz ( 2 crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi ( 3 crore), Vaibhav Arora ( 1.80 crore), Mayank Markande ( 30 lakh)

Purse Remaining: Rs. 10.05 crore

Also Read | IPL 2025 auction: Venkatesh returns to KKR for ₹23.75 crore

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul ( 14 crore), Mitchell Starc ( 11.75 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk ( 9 crore), Harry Brook ( 6.25 crore), T Natarajan for 10.75 crore, Sameer Rizvi ( 95 lakh), Karun Nair ( 50 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma ( 3.80 crore), Mohit Sharma ( 2.20 crore)

Purse Remaining: 13.80 crore

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer ( 26.75 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal ( 18 crore), Arshdeep Singh ( 18 crore), Marcus Stoinis ( 11 crore), Glenn Maxwell ( 4.20 crore), Nehal Wadhera ( 4.20 crore), Harpreet Brar ( 1.50 crore), Vishnu Vinod ( 95 lakh), Vyshak Vijaykumar ( 1.80 crore), Yash Thakur ( 1.80 crore)

Purse Remaining: 22.50 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood (RS 12.50 crore), Phil Salt ( 11.50 crore), Jitesh Sharma ( 11 crore), Liam Livingstone ( 8.75 crore), Rasikh Salam (Rs. 6 crore), Suyash Sharma ( 2.60 crore)

Purse Remaining: 30.65 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan ( 11.25 crore), Mohammed Shami ( 10 crore), Harshal Patel ( 8 crore), Adam Zampa ( 2.40 crore), Rahul Chahar ( 3.20 crore), Abhinav Manohar ( 3.20 crore), Atharva Taide ( 30 lakh), Simarjeet Singh ( 1.5 crore)

Purse Remaining: Rs. 515 crore

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant ( 27 crore), Avesh Khan ( 9.75 crore), David Miller ( 7.50 crore), Mitchell Marsh ( 3.40 crore), Aiden Markram ( 2 crore), Aryan Juyal ( 30 lakh)

Purse Remaining: Rs. 14.85 crore

List of unsold players with base price

  • David Warner ( 2 crore)
  • Devdutt Padikkal ( 2 crore)
  • Jonny Bairstow ( 2 crore)
  • Waqar Salamkheil ( 75 lakh)
  • Yash Dhull ( 30 lakh)
  • Anmolpreet Singh ( 30 lakh)
  • Upendra Yadav - ( 30 lakh)
  • Luvith Sisodia - ( 30 lakh)
  • Kartik Tyagi - ( 40 lakh)
  • Utkarsh Singh - ( 30 lakh)
  • Piyush Chawla - ( 50 lakh)
  • Shreyas Gopal - ( 30 lakh)

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 02:43 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025 auction: Complete list of sold, unsold players, teamwise remaining purse

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.