IPL Auction 2025 to take place in Riyadh, will BCCI switch time to avoid clash with IND vs AUS Test?

Amid the deadline for all teams to announce their player retention approaching, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has chosen overseas shores for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 2025 IPL mega auction is set to be held in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh. Though the official announcement is yet to made, the report suggests that the mega auction is all set to go ahead on November 24 and 25 in Riyadh.

"Yes, we are looking at Riyadh for the mega auction. The auction will be a two-day affair this time around. A team has gone to Riyadh to do the proper verification and all. We are looking at hotels, and once the booking is done, we will make the formal announcement," Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

"We also have a few backup options in mind, such as Abu Dhabi," the source added.

IPL Auction 2025 clashes with Perth Test? In case the mega auction takes place on November 24 and 25, it would coincide with India's first Test against Australia, which is slated to begin in Perth from November 22-26.

As per details, the mega auction will fall on the third and fourth days of the Test.

With Saudi Arabia and Australia having a major time difference, the IPL auction will take place on Days 3 and 4 of the Perth Test, ending at 3.20 PM IST. The auction is expected to begin between 3.30 and 4 PM IST.

Previously, reports suggested that BCCI was exploring few other options such as Dubai, Singapore and London, to host the mega auction, but chose Saudi Arabia as the final destination.

