IPL Auction 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes crorepati at just 13, Rajasthan Royals sign Bihar cricketer

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest player at 13 years of age, has been bought by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping ₹1.10 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2025 at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Monday.

His base price was ₹30 lakh. He is a left-handed batsman who belongs from Bihar and is known for hitting long sixes.

He was selected by the Rajasthan Royals' head coach Rahul Dravid.

To get Vaibhav Suryavanshi, there was a sort of war between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

After picking up Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals took to X and wrote, “Vaibhav Suryavanshi, all of 13 years old, entering the IPL!”

About Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Hailing from Bihar's Samastipur, Suryavanshi has already made some news with his extraordinary achievements on the field.

During the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his debut at just 12 years and 284 days against Mumbai. This was a history on its own.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh made his debut at 15 years and 57 days while legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar started his career at 15 years and 230 days.

After his debut, Vaibhav Suryavanshi caught the attention of cricket experts during the Youth Test series against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed 104 runs off just 62 balls, reported the Sportstar.

He also became the youngest centurion in the 170-year history of competitive cricket when he was 13 years and 188 days old. He also made a record for hitting the fastest century by an Indian at the youth level. He smashed a blistering century off 58 balls, which is second fastest at this level, just behind England’s Moeen Ali, who achieved the feat in 56 balls.

Players bought by Rajasthan Royals till now: Capped players: Jofra Archer ( ₹12.50 crore), Maheesh Theekshana ( ₹4.40 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga ( ₹5.25 crore), Nitish Rana ( ₹4.2 crore), Tushar Deshpande ( ₹6.5 crore),