IPL auction 2025: Will Venkatesh Iyer be KKR’s new captain? Says ‘more than happy…’

IPL auction 2025: After being bought for 23.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders, Venkatesh Iyer expressed willingness to take on the captaincy role. 

Livemint
Updated25 Nov 2024, 09:35 AM IST
IPL auction 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer became the fourth most expensive player in IPL history following Shreyas Iyer's non-retention.
IPL auction 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer became the fourth most expensive player in IPL history following Shreyas Iyer’s non-retention.(AP)

IPL auction 2025: Venkatesh Iyer, who was on Sunday bought back by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping 23.75 crore at the IPL auction 2025, has said that he would be "more than happy" to take on the captaincy challenge and step into Shreyas Iyer's shoes.

In an unexpected move, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise did not retain their 2024 IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer at the mega auction in Jeddah. They went for an all-out bidding war against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to secure Venkatesh.

With this, Venkatesh became the fourth most expensive player in IPL history.

Also Read | IPL auction news: CEO Venky Mysore explains KKR’s bidding war for Venkatesh Iyer

After the bidding, Venkatesh said, "I had the opportunity to captain the side in Nitish Rana’s absence when he was unfortunately injured, and I was the vice-captain as well."

He added, "I’ve always believed that captaincy is just a tag, but leadership is about creating an environment where everyone feels they can play for this team and contribute. If given the responsibility, I would be more than happy to take it on. Absolutely (I'm ready for it)."

"Together, we will aim to defend the championship and continue our winning campaign. Thank you very much for picking me in your squad,” he added.

Also Read | IPL 2025 auction: Venkatesh returns to KKR for ₹23.75 crore

Venkatesh became 3rd-most expensive IPL buy 

This season, Venkatesh became the third-most expensive buy at the IPL mega auction, after Shreyas (Punjab Kings, 26.75 crore) and Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants, 27 crore).

He has represented India in nine T20Is and two ODIs. After the auction, he thanked the franchise for choosing him.

“Thank you, KKR, for trusting me and showing so much belief in me. I'm extremely delighted to be part of Kolkata Knight Riders again. To be honest, I'm at a loss for words, but I'm elated to be part of the KKR team once again," said the 29-year-old.

Also Read | ‘Gautam bhai always said…’: Ventakesh Iyer recalls Gambhir’s advice at KKR

"The KKR coach (Chandrakant Pandit) was also my coach in Madhya Pradesh. We were discussing how I felt nervous about coming back to KKR. But again, it’s a message of the franchise's focus on winning championships and player development and how much they value its players. I’m thrilled to play for KKR again and happy they’ve shown so much confidence in me.”

(With PTI inputs)

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL auction 2025: Will Venkatesh Iyer be KKR’s new captain? Says ‘more than happy…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    337.00
    10:49 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    0 (0%)

    Adani Power share price

    466.20
    10:49 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.45 (1.18%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.50
    10:49 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.7 (1.89%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.45
    10:49 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    17.65 (6.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    210.10
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.85 (0.41%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,750.80
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.1 (0.18%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,894.30
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -4.75 (-0.25%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    251.40
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -5.5 (-2.14%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,139.35
    10:46 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -76.65 (-6.3%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,101.95
    10:46 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -39.25 (-3.44%)

    Max Healthcare Institute share price

    978.00
    10:45 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -21.8 (-2.18%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    251.40
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -5.5 (-2.14%)
    More from Top Losers

    RITES share price

    301.60
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    26.4 (9.59%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    394.95
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    30.05 (8.24%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.55
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.22 (8.06%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    203.50
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    14.55 (7.7%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.