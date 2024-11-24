Zomato adds pun to Rishabh Pant’s IPL auction bid of ₹27 crore: ‘Thoda humpe bhi kharcho yaar’

Former Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping ₹27 crore during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 auction in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Sunday.

At ₹27 crore, Rishabh Pant has become the highest-bidding player in IPL history. Prior to Pant's auction, Punjab Kings bought former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer for a whopping ₹26.75 crore.

In 111 matches, Pant has amassed 3,284 runs at an average of 35.31, with a striking career-best of 128 not out and an impressive strike rate.

Advertisement

The official platform X handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) posted about Rishabh Pant auctioned to the Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping ₹27 crore during the auction in Jeddah.

“The record is broken again!” according to the official social media handle.

After Pant was auctioned, food delivery platform Zomato joined in on the fun with a quirky post of their own on social media.

It wrote, “Lucknow, if you have 27 cr in your pants, thoda humpe bhi kharcho yaar #IPLAuction.”

The tweet soon caught eyes of the social media users and they were quick to react.

Here are a few reactions: One wrote, "Tumhare pass aye to the 20, 20 lakh leke free me kam karne"

Another wrote, "Hire Rishab Pant as a Chief of staff and dont give him 1 year salary….."

Advertisement

A third wrote, "Lsg Rocked pant shocked"

A fourth wrote, "Today, Lucknowi Biryani will be the most ordered dish."

A fifth commented, "27 plate biryani he khilade"

Players auctioned so far: Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul ( ₹14 crore), Mitchell Starc ( ₹11.75 crore.

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler ( ₹15.75 crore), Mohammed Siraj ( ₹12.25 crore), ₹Kagiso Rabada ( ₹10.75 crore)

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant ( ₹27 crore), David Miller ( ₹7.50 crore)

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer ( ₹26.75 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal ( ₹18 crore), Arshdeep Singh ( ₹18 crore)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Liam Livingstone ( ₹8.75 crore)