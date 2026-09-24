IPL Auction 2027: Expected date and venue - what we know so far

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction for next year's tournament will be held in India, after being held in three foreign locations in the last three years, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed on Wednesday. Goa will host the player auction for IPL 2027, after Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi were the host countries in the past three editions.

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Although a fixed date is yet to be confirmed, the IPL 2027 auction is expected to be held in the second week of December, reported Cricinfo, and will be the last mini-auction of the 2023-27 cycle. The IPL Governing Council in 2024 had announced that IPL 2027 would be held between March 14 and May 30 window.

Also Read | IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia reveals key details

The city of Goa is not new to IPL auction. Known for its scenic beaches, Portuguese colonial heritage, and vibrant coastal culture, Goa played host to the IPL 2009 player auction, with three names - England's Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff and Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza - grabbing the headlines for record bids.

While Flintoff and Pietersen attracted bids of USD 1.55 million each by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - costliest at that time - Mortaza triggered a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings.

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The then Bangladesh pacer went to KKR eventually for a whopping USD 600,000, from a base price of USD 50,000 with Bollywood superstar and co-owner Shahrukh Khan at the auction table.

Also Read | IPL 2027 auction to return to India: Report

High-profile trade before IPL 2027 auction Months before the IPL 2027 auction, Rishabh Pant returned to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a high-profile trade deal. Pant returned to the franchise where he spent nine seasons between 2016 and 2024. One of the defining faces of the franchise for nearly a decade, he also captained the Delhi Capitals in 43 matches from 2021 to 2024.

Pant, who was acquired by LSG for a record-breaking ₹27 crore – the highest winning bid in IPL history, took a ₹12 crore pay cut to return to Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep joined LSG at his existing fee of ₹13.50 crore as a part of the trade.

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Other personnel changes Besides the Rishabh-Kuldeep trade, former India pacer Zaheer Khan joined CSK in one of the biggest suprises as a head coach after the departure of New Zealand's Stephen Fleming. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have brought in Zubin Bharucha as director of performance.

Also Read | CSK rope in Zaheer Khan as Stephen Fleming's replacement in IPL

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whom KKR appoint as their captain after Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement. There are rumours of Hardik Pandya linked to KKR, but nothing has officially come out yet. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions of IPL.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in