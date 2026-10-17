IPL auction date revealed: Goa set to host IPL 2027 mini-auction on December 16

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has asked all 10 IPL franchises to prepare for a player auction on December 16 in Goa. A formal email confirming the date and venue has not yet been sent to the franchise owners or chief executives, but the board has already started collecting basic logistics information from the teams.

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WhatsApp message triggers logistics preparations The update reached franchises through a WhatsApp message forwarded by the BCCI logistics team on Saturday. “The IPL 2026 Player Auction will take place on December 16, 2026 at ITC Grand Goa and auction briefing will be held on December 15, 2026,” the BCCI notes stated.

Multiple franchises have confirmed receiving the message. It specifically asked each team to share the size of the delegation it expects to send to the auction. Officials clarified that the note is intended only to facilitate logistics and travel bookings to Goa. Whether the date will be changed later remains unclear, but a formal communication is expected to be sent to the IPL owners and CEOs in due course. Teams have begun internal checks on who will travel and how many people will be part of each group.

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Venue and briefing schedule The auction is planned at the ITC Grand Goa, a five-star venue. Teams are due to assemble a day earlier, on December 15, for a formal briefing before bidding begins on the 16th. Franchises are now checking hotel availability and flight options for their representatives while they wait for the official email. Early notice gives squads time to arrange internal meetings and finalise travel without last-minute pressure. The briefing day will allow teams to understand the auction rules and procedures before the actual bidding starts the next morning.

Same-day clash with India-Sri Lanka ODI The proposed auction date coincides with an India vs Sri Lanka ODI scheduled in Bengaluru. It is not yet clear whether the bilateral fixture will be moved. Separate reports had suggested the first match of the series, set for December 13 in New Delhi, might change venues, but the BCCI has denied any such plan.

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The overlapping schedule has raised questions among franchise officials about how the two events will be managed on the same day without affecting either the auction or the international fixture.

With the auction process for the 2027 season drawing nearer, franchises are treating the WhatsApp alert as an early signal to lock in travel arrangements. A confirmed email from the BCCI is now the next step before final plans are locked in.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.