Delhi Capitals (DC) have fended off bidding war from Mumbai Indians to rope in left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed for ₹5.25 crore on Day 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Sunday.

Ahmed was part of SRH squad last season and had not impressed with his performance.

India pacer Chetan Sakariya was picked up by DC for ₹4.2 crore. India pacer Ishant Sharma did not find any takers and he went unsold.

Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹2 crore.

Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi went unsold as he did not find any bidders. Medium-pacer Sandeep Sharma was picked up by Punjab Kings for his base price at ₹50 lakh. India fast bowler Navdeep Saini was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for ₹2.6 crore.

Sheldon Cottrell and Nathan Coulter-Nile went unsold while India pacer Jaydev Unadkat was acquired by Mumbai Indians for ₹1.3 crore.

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith was picked up by Punjab Kings for ₹6 crore while Proteas pacer Marco Jansen was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹4.2 crore. India all-rounder Shivam Dube was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for ₹4 crore.

India off-spinner K Gowtham was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹90 lakh. Earlier, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Sunday was picked by Punjab Kings for ₹11.50 crore. Meanwhile, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, England skipper Eoin Morgan. Australia skipper Aaron Finch went unsold in the first round of bidding.

The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹2.6 crore.

Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹1.1 crore.

Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for ₹15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for ₹12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for ₹10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

