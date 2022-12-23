England all-rounder Sam Curran on 23 December emerged as the costliest buy in the history of the Indian Premier League and was sold to to Punjab Kings at a whopping amount of ₹18.5 crore.
Also, England batsman Harry Brook sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹13.25 crore in the latest IPL 2023 auction.
Caribbean wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹16 crore.
Another major player from England Ben Stokes was sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹16.25 crore.
While Australian allrounder Cameron Green was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹17.5 crore. The South Africa keeper Heinrich Klaasen sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹5.25 crore.
Former captain of the West Indies cricket team Jason Holder has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹5.75 crore.
While, India's Mayank Agarwal has been sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for a whopping amount of ₹8.25 crore.
Interestingly, English player Joe Root whose base price was ₹1 crore, was unsold this season. Also, Australia's Adam Zampa, West Indies' Akeal Hosein, New Zealand's Adam Milne, England's Tom Banton, and Bangladesh's Litton Das were unsold.
However, Gujarat Titans bought New Zealand's Kane Williamson for ₹2 crore. Also, English cricketer Phil Salt was sold to Delhi Capitals at the same price.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
