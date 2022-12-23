Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  IPL 2023 Auction: Punjab buys Sam Curran for 18.5 cr, Cameron Green costs 17.5 cr to Mumbai Indians. Check details

1 min read . 04:55 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
England all-rounder Sam Curran.

  • In the latest IPL 2023 auction, three English players –Sam Curran, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes – emerged as most expensive players.

England all-rounder Sam Curran on 23 December emerged as the costliest buy in the history of the Indian Premier League and was sold to to Punjab Kings at a whopping amount of 18.5 crore.

Also, England batsman Harry Brook sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for 13.25 crore in the latest IPL 2023 auction.

Caribbean wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 16 crore.

Read More: IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates

Another major player from England Ben Stokes was sold to Chennai Super Kings for 16.25 crore.

While Australian allrounder Cameron Green was bought by Mumbai Indians for 17.5 crore. The South Africa keeper Heinrich Klaasen sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for 5.25 crore. 

Former captain of the West Indies cricket team Jason Holder has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for 5.75 crore.

While, India's Mayank Agarwal has been sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for a whopping amount of 8.25 crore.

Interestingly, English player Joe Root whose base price was 1 crore, was unsold this season. Also, Australia's Adam Zampa, West Indies' Akeal Hosein, New Zealand's Adam Milne, England's Tom Banton, and Bangladesh's Litton Das were unsold.

However, Gujarat Titans bought New Zealand's Kane Williamson for 2 crore. Also, English cricketer Phil Salt was sold to Delhi Capitals at the same price.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly. 

