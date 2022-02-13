The Player of the Match of the ICC U19 World Cup final, all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa, who had a base price of ₹20 lakh, has been picked by Punjab Kings for ₹2 crore on Day 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Sunday.

The young all-rounder scored 252 runs in 10 matches with the bat, averaging 63.00 and striking over 100. With the ball, he picked up a fifer in the U-19 World Cup final against England.

All-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for ₹1.5 crore while Under 19 skipper Yash Dhull was sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹50 lakh.

Spinner Yash Dayal was acquired by Gujarat Titans for ₹3.2 crore and on the other hand Simrajeet Singh was sold to Chennai Super Kings for 20 lakh.

Mumbai Indians snatched all-rounder Tilak Varma for a whopping amount of ₹1.70 crore while Delhi Capitals took Lalit Yadav for ₹65 lakh.

All-rounder Mahipal Lomror was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹95 lakh while Anukul Roy was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹20 lakh.

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith was picked up by Punjab Kings for ₹6 crore while Proteas pacer Marco Jansen was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹4.2 crore. India all-rounder Shivam Dube was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for ₹4 crore.

India off-spinner K Gowtham was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹90 lakh. Earlier, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Sunday was picked by Punjab Kings for ₹11.50 crore. Meanwhile, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, England skipper Eoin Morgan. Australia skipper Aaron Finch went unsold in the first round of bidding.

The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹2.6 crore.Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹1.1 crore.

Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for ₹15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for ₹12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for ₹10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

The 15th edition of the world's richest cricket league will begin in the last week of March with two new franchises – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – taking part.

