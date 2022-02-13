This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi Capitals bought India U19 skipper Yash Dhull while Punjab Kings secured the services of India U19 star all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa for ₹2 crore
The Player of the Match of the ICC U19 World Cup final, all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa, who had a base price of ₹20 lakh, has been picked by Punjab Kings for ₹2 crore on Day 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Sunday.
The young all-rounder scored 252 runs in 10 matches with the bat, averaging 63.00 and striking over 100. With the ball, he picked up a fifer in the U-19 World Cup final against England.
All-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for ₹1.5 crore while Under 19 skipper Yash Dhull was sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹50 lakh.
Spinner Yash Dayal was acquired by Gujarat Titans for ₹3.2 crore and on the other hand Simrajeet Singh was sold to Chennai Super Kings for 20 lakh.
Mumbai Indians snatched all-rounder Tilak Varma for a whopping amount of ₹1.70 crore while Delhi Capitals took Lalit Yadav for ₹65 lakh.
All-rounder Mahipal Lomror was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹95 lakh while Anukul Roy was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹20 lakh.
West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith was picked up by Punjab Kings for ₹6 crore while Proteas pacer Marco Jansen was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹4.2 crore. India all-rounder Shivam Dube was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for ₹4 crore.
India off-spinner K Gowtham was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹90 lakh. Earlier, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Sunday was picked by Punjab Kings for ₹11.50 crore. Meanwhile, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, England skipper Eoin Morgan. Australia skipper Aaron Finch went unsold in the first round of bidding.
The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹2.6 crore.Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹1.1 crore.
Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for ₹15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹14 crore.
Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for ₹12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for ₹10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.
The 15th edition of the world's richest cricket league will begin in the last week of March with two new franchises – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – taking part.
