Home / Sports / Cricket News /  IPL auctions 2022: David Warner picked up by Delhi Capitals for 6.25 crore

IPL auctions 2022: David Warner picked up by Delhi Capitals for 6.25 crore

Australia's David Warner walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 166 runs during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Bangladesh at Trent Bridge in Nottingham,
2 min read . 01:16 PM IST Livemint

The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event

Australia opening batter David Warner was acquired by Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday. A bidding war for Australia opening batter took place between

Warner was picked up by Delhi for 6.25 crore.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for 8 crore. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for 6.25 crore.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for 6.75 crore.

A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru. 

