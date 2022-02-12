OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  IPL auctions 2022 updates: Players list, who got whom for what price
Listen to this article

The final mega auction of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Auction, is underway today, a total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru.

IPL auctions 2022 updates: Players list, who got whom for what price

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 7 crore.

South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for 6.75 crore.

India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for 8.25 crore.

Catch all IPL 2022 updates here

India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 5 crore.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada was sold to Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore.

India batter Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 12.25 crore.

India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for 6.25 crore.

Batter Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for 7.75 Crore.

Australia opening batter David Warner was acquired by Delhi Capitals for 6.25 crore.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for 8 crore.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for 7.25 crore.

West Indies All-Rounder Dwayne DJ Bravo sold to Chennai Super Kings for 4.4 crore.

 

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout