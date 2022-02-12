The final mega auction of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Auction, is underway today, a total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru.

IPL auctions 2022 updates: Players list, who got whom for what price

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹7 crore.

South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹6.75 crore.

India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore.

India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹5 crore.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada was sold to Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore.

India batter Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹12.25 crore.

India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for ₹6.25 crore.

Batter Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹7.75 Crore.

Australia opening batter David Warner was acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crore.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for ₹8 crore.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹7.25 crore.

West Indies All-Rounder Dwayne DJ Bravo sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹4.4 crore.

