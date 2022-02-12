IPL auctions 2022 updates: Players list, who got whom for what price1 min read . 01:43 PM IST
IPL auctions: India batter Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹12.25 crore
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IPL auctions: India batter Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹12.25 crore
The final mega auction of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Auction, is underway today, a total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru.
The final mega auction of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Auction, is underway today, a total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru.
IPL auctions 2022 updates: Players list, who got whom for what price
IPL auctions 2022 updates: Players list, who got whom for what price
South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹7 crore.
South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹6.75 crore.
India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore.
Catch all IPL 2022 updates here
India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹5 crore.
South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada was sold to Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore.
India batter Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹12.25 crore.
India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for ₹6.25 crore.
Batter Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹7.75 Crore.
Australia opening batter David Warner was acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crore.
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for ₹8 crore.
Australia pacer Pat Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹7.25 crore.
West Indies All-Rounder Dwayne DJ Bravo sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹4.4 crore.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!