IPL auctions 2024: Mitchell Strac, Pat Cummins garner record-setting bids -- Check full list of most expensive players
IPL auctions 2024: The IPL franchises created history this year with a number of high-value purchases
IPL auctions 2024: Money is raining in Dubai. As some of the best cricketers go under the hammer at the IPL auction 2024, IPL teams can't stop themselves from raising the peddle. At the IPL auction 2024, some intense bidding war was in play with franchises bringing all their negotiating strategies to the table. Australia's pacer Mitchell Strac created history as he became the most expensive player in the history of IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders picked Mitchell Strac for a whopping ₹24.75 crore.