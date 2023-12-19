IPL auctions 2024: Money is raining in Dubai. As some of the best cricketers go under the hammer at the IPL auction 2024, IPL teams can't stop themselves from raising the peddle. At the IPL auction 2024, some intense bidding war was in play with franchises bringing all their negotiating strategies to the table. Australia's pacer Mitchell Strac created history as he became the most expensive player in the history of IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders picked Mitchell Strac for a whopping ₹24.75 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad engaged in some intense bidding over World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins. After a point, RCB decided to call it off and Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully got the World Cup-winning skipper for ₹20.5 crore.

But, it is not just Mitchell Strac or Pat Cummins, some other players are promising to lighten the purse of IPL franchises. Let's take a look at the most expensive players in the IPL auction 2024.

Most expensive players in IPL 2024 auction

1. Mitchell Strac (KKR)- 24.75 crore

2. Pat Cummins (SRH)- ₹20.5 crore

3. Daryl Mitchell (CSK)- ₹14 crore

4. Harshal Patel (PBKS)- ₹11.75 crore

5. Rovman Powell (RR)- ₹7.4 crore

6. Travis Head (SRH)- ₹6.8 crore

7. Harry Brook (SRH)- ₹4 crore

8. Rachin Ravindra (CSK)- ₹1.80 crore

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!