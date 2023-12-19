Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL auctions 2024: Mitchell Strac, Pat Cummins garner record-setting bids -- Check full list of most expensive players

IPL auctions 2024: Mitchell Strac, Pat Cummins garner record-setting bids -- Check full list of most expensive players

Devesh Kumar

  • IPL auctions 2024: The IPL franchises created history this year with a number of high-value purchases

IPL auctions 2024: Australian cricketers Pat Cummins (left) and Mitchell Starc walk with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy.

IPL auctions 2024: Money is raining in Dubai. As some of the best cricketers go under the hammer at the IPL auction 2024, IPL teams can't stop themselves from raising the peddle. At the IPL auction 2024, some intense bidding war was in play with franchises bringing all their negotiating strategies to the table. Australia's pacer Mitchell Strac created history as he became the most expensive player in the history of IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders picked Mitchell Strac for a whopping 24.75 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad engaged in some intense bidding over World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins. After a point, RCB decided to call it off and Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully got the World Cup-winning skipper for 20.5 crore.

But, it is not just Mitchell Strac or Pat Cummins, some other players are promising to lighten the purse of IPL franchises. Let's take a look at the most expensive players in the IPL auction 2024.

Most expensive players in IPL 2024 auction

1. Mitchell Strac (KKR)- 24.75 crore

2. Pat Cummins (SRH)- 20.5 crore

3. Daryl Mitchell (CSK)- 14 crore

4. Harshal Patel (PBKS)- 11.75 crore

5. Rovman Powell (RR)- 7.4 crore

6. Travis Head (SRH)- 6.8 crore

7. Harry Brook (SRH)- 4 crore

8. Rachin Ravindra (CSK)- 1.80 crore

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
