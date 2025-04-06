IPL, BCCI blamed for Pakistan’s recent horror run in international cricket? Ex-PAK cricketer makes explosive claim

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif indirectly took a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) for playing a part in men in Green's horror run at the international cricket in recent times. After 12 Pakistani cricketers played in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, the BCCI banned cricketers from across the borders in the world's richest league following the Mumbai terrorist attacks later that year.

After Pakistan exited the T20 World Cup last year in group stages, the Men in Green also failed to make it to the knockout stages at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at home. Post that, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side lost the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.

Rashid Latif, who has led Pakistan for a brief period during his playing days, stated the Men in Green 'miss playing in the IPL'. “Obviously, we miss it as well (playing in the IPL), if we would have played then it increased the interest and business. Some broadcaster would definitely be showing it here if our players were playing,” Rashid Latif told IANS

Sohail Tanveer, Kamran Akmal, Younis Khan (all Rajasthan Royals), Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Malik (Delhi Daredevils, now Delhi Capitals), Salman Butt, Umar Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Akhtar (all Kolkata Knight Riders), Shahid Afridi (now-defunct Deccan Chargers) and Misbah-ul-Haq (Royal Challengers Bangalore) were the Pakistan players to feature in the 2008 IPL.

Rashid Latif cites other countries' examples Although Azhar Mahmood played in IPL later on for Punjab Kings (2012) and KKR (2015), but he was under British citizenship. Rashid Latif also explained how other countries like New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan benefited from playing in the IPL.

“You look at the other countries in New Zealand, West Indies and South Africa, players from these countries have come to the IPL and played against the best players in the world. You have Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada, the best bowlers in the world bowling at you, the competition is high, so you learn a lot with high-class facilities.

“When you talk about football you think of Manchester United and Real Madrid, because they have the best facilities and players don’t want to leave such places. So when you play in the IPL, the best league in the world, then when you go to other countries to play then you take it lightly," the former wicketkeeper-batter said.