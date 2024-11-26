IPL crorepati Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s batting video against Australia A goes viral amid age controversy: Watch

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at the age of 13 years, became the youngest cricketer to get an IPL contract when Rajasthan Royals bought the Bihar lad for 1.10 crore.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Nov 2024, 01:58 PM IST
India U-19's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his half century during an Youth Test against Australia U-19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
India U-19’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his half century during an Youth Test against Australia U-19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)

Ever since Rajasthan Royals bought Vaibhav Suryavanshi for 1.10 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction on Monday in Saudi Arabia, the 13-year-old Bihar has created quite a buzz in the cricketing circles around the world. Currently studying at eighth standard, Suryavanshi became the youngest cricketer to bag an IPL contract after a fierce bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

A day after what could be his turning point in life, an old video of Suryavanshi's batting against Australia U-19 went viral on social media. The southpaw hit an impressive 62-ball104 against the Aussies in a Youth Test, thus becoming the youngest Indian to score an international hundred. In the video, Suryavanshi found gaps effortlessly and didn't looked in any kind of pressure.

Also Read | Youngest IPL crorepati Vaibhav Suryavanshi accused of age fraud? father responds

His elegant cover drives were a treat to watch as Suryavanshi timed the ball superbly.

Here is Suryavanshi's batting video

Before his India U-19 stint, Suryavanshi created history when he made his first-class debut for Bihar in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy at the age of 12 years and 284 days versus Mumbai. Prior to that, the left-hander has scored nearly 400 runs in five matches for the state in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Just a day before the IPL 2025 mega auction, Suryavanshi made his T20 debut for Bihar in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy versus Rajasthan on Saturday, managing a 6-ball 13.

Also Read | Suryavanshi’s IPL contract at RR: What made 2008 champs invest in teenager?

Having made an impact in the junior circuit, Suryavanshi has yet to play a meaningful knock in First-Class cricket, as he averages only 10 after five matches and has the best score of 41. According to BCCI records Suryavanshi was born on March 27, 2011.  

However, there is a controversy regarding Suryavanshi's actual age which many believe is likely to be 15 instead of 13. His father Sanjiv Suryavanshi clarified that his son underwent a BCCI bone test at 8 and half years. "He has already played India U-19. We don't fear anyone. He can again undergo age test," Sanjiv sounded defiant. 

Dravid hopes for best for Suryavanshi

Speaking about their now-own prodigal kid, Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid opined that the youngster will get a good environment at the franchise.

"I think he's (Suryavanshi) got some really good skills, so we thought it might be a good environment for him to grow in. Vaibhav just came to our trials and we were really happy with what he saw," said Dravid.

 

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 01:58 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL crorepati Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s batting video against Australia A goes viral amid age controversy: Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.35
    02:14 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.9 (2.02%)

    Adani Power share price

    439.45
    02:14 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -7.4 (-1.66%)

    GAIL India share price

    195.05
    02:14 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-2.06%)

    Vedanta share price

    447.10
    02:14 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    2.95 (0.66%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,181.85
    02:10 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    74.05 (6.68%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    544.20
    02:10 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.05 (2.26%)

    Wipro share price

    586.60
    02:11 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    3.85 (0.66%)

    Praj Industries share price

    802.60
    02:09 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    3.4 (0.43%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,780.00
    02:09 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -222.7 (-7.42%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    909.95
    02:11 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -57.7 (-5.96%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    02:09 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Emami share price

    662.00
    02:10 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -31.05 (-4.48%)
    More from Top Losers

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.63
    02:11 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.65 (9.31%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,116.95
    02:11 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    139.6 (7.06%)

    Sonata Software share price

    590.20
    02:10 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    38.65 (7.01%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,538.90
    02:09 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    97.2 (6.74%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.