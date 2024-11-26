IPL crorepati Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s batting video against Australia A goes viral amid age controversy: Watch

Ever since Rajasthan Royals bought Vaibhav Suryavanshi for ₹1.10 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction on Monday in Saudi Arabia, the 13-year-old Bihar has created quite a buzz in the cricketing circles around the world. Currently studying at eighth standard, Suryavanshi became the youngest cricketer to bag an IPL contract after a fierce bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

A day after what could be his turning point in life, an old video of Suryavanshi's batting against Australia U-19 went viral on social media. The southpaw hit an impressive 62-ball104 against the Aussies in a Youth Test, thus becoming the youngest Indian to score an international hundred. In the video, Suryavanshi found gaps effortlessly and didn't looked in any kind of pressure.

His elegant cover drives were a treat to watch as Suryavanshi timed the ball superbly.

Before his India U-19 stint, Suryavanshi created history when he made his first-class debut for Bihar in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy at the age of 12 years and 284 days versus Mumbai. Prior to that, the left-hander has scored nearly 400 runs in five matches for the state in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Just a day before the IPL 2025 mega auction, Suryavanshi made his T20 debut for Bihar in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy versus Rajasthan on Saturday, managing a 6-ball 13.

Having made an impact in the junior circuit, Suryavanshi has yet to play a meaningful knock in First-Class cricket, as he averages only 10 after five matches and has the best score of 41. According to BCCI records Suryavanshi was born on March 27, 2011.

However, there is a controversy regarding Suryavanshi's actual age which many believe is likely to be 15 instead of 13. His father Sanjiv Suryavanshi clarified that his son underwent a BCCI bone test at 8 and half years. "He has already played India U-19. We don't fear anyone. He can again undergo age test," Sanjiv sounded defiant.

Dravid hopes for best for Suryavanshi Speaking about their now-own prodigal kid, Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid opined that the youngster will get a good environment at the franchise.

"I think he's (Suryavanshi) got some really good skills, so we thought it might be a good environment for him to grow in. Vaibhav just came to our trials and we were really happy with what he saw," said Dravid.